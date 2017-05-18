 
News By Tag
* Law
* Legal
* Colorado
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918

Bold Legal LLC Welcomes Alessandro Sacerdoti to Team

 
 
Alessandro “Sandro” Sacerdoti, Attorney, Bold Legal LLC
Alessandro “Sandro” Sacerdoti, Attorney, Bold Legal LLC
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Law
Legal
Colorado

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Denver - Colorado - US

Subject:
Executives

DENVER - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Alessandro ("Sandro") Sacerdoti has joined Bold Legal LLC as an attorney in its Corporate Law practice. Sacerdoti brings wide-ranging expertise in mergers and acquisitions and finance transactions. His strong background adds depth and bandwidth for Bold's rapidly growing client base.

Sacerdoti's practice focuses on representing clients in the purchase and sale of businesses, equity and debt financings and credit facilities. He comes to Bold from Modus Law, Ltd., in Boulder, where he was a lead attorney in the corporate practice. Prior to his move to Colorado, Sacerdoti practiced corporate law in New York City for seven years at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, credit finance and commercial transactions. Sacerdoti earned his J.D., cum laude, from the Boston University School of Law, and a B.A. from Middlebury College.  In addition to his work at Bold, Sacerdoti is Treasurer and Secretary of the Boulder Chapter of the Colorado Renewable Energy Society and a member of the judging committee for the Rocky Mountain Region of the Cleantech Open Accelerator.

"Sandro is an exceptional attorney, and he embodies Bold's core values as a fair and respectful individual who cares deeply about his clients and colleagues," said Jenna Seigel, Founder and Attorney. "With his outstanding credentials, dedication to the community, and enthusiasm for and alignment with Bold's principles, we are proud to welcome Sandro into the firm."

For more information on Bold Legal's team, please see http://bold.legal/team/

About Bold Legal

Bold Legal is a boutique transactional and business law firm boldly committed to providing clients with sophisticated legal services, business acumen and practical efficiency while maintaining a firm culture and work environment steadfastly honoring certain unassailable core values: integrity, mutual respect, accountability and boldness. With offices in Denver and Boulder serving clients both statewide and nationally, Bold provides counsel on a variety of matters including mergers and acquisitions, securities, venture capital, private equity, credit finance, start-up formations, legal entity governance, employment, equity incentive plans and commercial contracts. Bold Legal provides innovative and intelligent solutions to legal and business issues and challenges the norms and conventions of traditional legal practice. For more information, please see the firm's website at www.bold.legal.

Contact
Barbara Kline
Crazy Good Marketing
***@crazygoodmarketing.net
End
Source:Bold Legal
Email:***@crazygoodmarketing.net Email Verified
Tags:Law, Legal, Colorado
Industry:Legal
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bold Legal LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share