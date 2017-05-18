News By Tag
Bold Legal LLC Welcomes Alessandro Sacerdoti to Team
Sacerdoti's practice focuses on representing clients in the purchase and sale of businesses, equity and debt financings and credit facilities. He comes to Bold from Modus Law, Ltd., in Boulder, where he was a lead attorney in the corporate practice. Prior to his move to Colorado, Sacerdoti practiced corporate law in New York City for seven years at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, credit finance and commercial transactions. Sacerdoti earned his J.D., cum laude, from the Boston University School of Law, and a B.A. from Middlebury College. In addition to his work at Bold, Sacerdoti is Treasurer and Secretary of the Boulder Chapter of the Colorado Renewable Energy Society and a member of the judging committee for the Rocky Mountain Region of the Cleantech Open Accelerator.
"Sandro is an exceptional attorney, and he embodies Bold's core values as a fair and respectful individual who cares deeply about his clients and colleagues,"
For more information on Bold Legal's team, please see http://bold.legal/
About Bold Legal
Bold Legal is a boutique transactional and business law firm boldly committed to providing clients with sophisticated legal services, business acumen and practical efficiency while maintaining a firm culture and work environment steadfastly honoring certain unassailable core values: integrity, mutual respect, accountability and boldness. With offices in Denver and Boulder serving clients both statewide and nationally, Bold provides counsel on a variety of matters including mergers and acquisitions, securities, venture capital, private equity, credit finance, start-up formations, legal entity governance, employment, equity incentive plans and commercial contracts. Bold Legal provides innovative and intelligent solutions to legal and business issues and challenges the norms and conventions of traditional legal practice. For more information, please see the firm's website at www.bold.legal.
