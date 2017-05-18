News By Tag
Updates for Mountain Rose Borderdoodles!
Hi Guys! We have a few exciting announcements for our company: Mountain Rose Borderdoodles.
Let's get started with our new and exciting news! First and foremost, we are changing our website from www.borderdoodles.com to www.bordoodles.com. We have found that "Bordoodles"
Second, for the first time we will be having 5 litters in the same year! But hurry quick! Our Bordoodle puppies sell fast!
Last but not least, visit our website to check our new blog that is coming up!
Many thanks!
- Mountain Rose Borderdoodles
For more information, check out our site, and list of upcoming litters here respectively:
