News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Australia's top franchise mortgage brokerages revealed
The Top 10 mortgage brokerages stand-outs of the franchise industry revealed in annual report
MPA's annual Top 10 report is all about celebrating high performers and in this latest edition, MPA gets the scoop on how exactly Australia's top franchise brokerages beat other brokerages with identical brands year after year.
"Most brokers continue to see their competitors as the local bank branches, but they should be looking at other brokers instead," said Sam Richardson, MPA editor. "Although banks are appearing set on major broker remuneration, brokers are entering markets faster than those markets are growing and the brokerages that emerge from such changes will need to be different—better from their competitors;
To learn more see Mortgage Professional Australia issue 17.06 out now, or view the list online at http://www.yourmortgage.com.au/
###
Mortgage Professional Australia (MPA), published by Key Media, is the key resource that mortgage brokers and industry professionals turn to for in-depth industry issues, market trends, business analysis and intelligence. Each issue is packed with updated relevant information including: latest mortgage products; diversification strategies; sales and marketing tools; career education and training; regulation and legislation updates. MPA is also known for its annual survey report which not only recognises key individuals and their accomplishments but also provides a snapshot of a continually evolving industry.
Contact
Katrina Ricarte
***@keymedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse