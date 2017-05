Australia's top franchise mortgage brokerages revealed

The Top 10 mortgage brokerages stand-outs of the franchise industry revealed in annual report

--has just released its annualTop Franchise Brokerages report, naming the top 10 businesses that have stood out among the rest in the industry with their unique branding and well-managed marketing strategies.'s annual Top 10 report is all about celebrating high performers and in this latest edition,gets the scoop on how exactly Australia's top franchise brokerages beat other brokerages with identical brands year after year."Most brokers continue to see their competitors as the local bank branches, but they should be looking at other brokers instead," said Sam Richardson,editor. "Although banks are appearing set on major broker remuneration, brokers are entering markets faster than those markets are growing and the brokerages that emerge from such changes will need to be different—better from their competitors;just like the top ten brokerages on this list are."To learn more seeissue 17.06 out now, or view the list online at http://www.yourmortgage.com.au/ leading-mortgage- professio... ###published by Key Media, is the key resource that mortgage brokers and industry professionals turn to for in-depth industry issues, market trends, business analysis and intelligence. Each issue is packed with updated relevant information including: latest mortgage products; diversification strategies; sales and marketing tools; career education and training; regulation and legislation updates.is also known for its annual survey report which not only recognises key individuals and their accomplishments but also provides a snapshot of a continually evolving industry.