News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Arizona residents brace for APS electric bill increase
As APS deadline rapidly approaches, more and more Arizona residents are converting to solar in order to combat huge increases in their electric bill.
July 1st 2017 is the deadline but if Arizona residents get set up with solar before then they will be grandfathered in under the current pro solar program thus securing solar rates for 20 years. Sandy serves as your own personal solar expert ensuring that you get the best out of your solar program.
Some home owners ask, "But what if I sell my home?" and the answer is the panels go with you and or you can transfer them to the new home owner just like you would water or gas. Ask Solar Sandy will show you how to have no out of pocket costs for the solar system itself or for installation of the solar lease.
More information about the APS deadline for Arizona Residents will be available on the website http://www.asksolarsandy.com
Contact
Sandy Cordero
www.asksolarsandy.com
480-447-6973
***@mearoon.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse