Vax-Immune Joins JLABS@TMC Innovation Center

Leonard E. Weisman, President & CTO

-- Vax-Immune, LLC is pleased to announce it has begun operating a laboratory located at JLABS at the Texas Medical Center (JLABS @ TMC). JLABS is a life science innovation center, located in the Texas Medical Center.The labs at JLABS provide a flexible environment for start-up companies pursuing new technologies and research platforms to advance medical care. Through a "no strings attached" model, Johnson & Johnson Innovation (JJI) does not take an equity stake in the companies occupying JLABS and the companies are free to develop products—either on their own, or by initiating a separate external partnership wit JJI or any other company.According to Leonard Weisman, President, and Chief Technology Officer for Vax-Immune, the company sees their association with JLABS as an opportunity to further develop, its platform device, and to continue development of its pipeline products.Vax-Immune, based in Houston, Texas is led by a team of physicians, research scientists, business and financial leaders, marketing professionals and entrepreneurs, experienced in medical product development and commercialization. Vax-Immune has patents, and patents pending for their innovative solutions to rapidly diagnose, treat, and prevent infection.Vax-Immune's mission is to diagnose and treat infections anywhere, anytime, and in the process save lives and reduce costs.For further information, you can contact Dr. Weisman at 713.662.0077, or at info@vaximmune.com . Learn more about Vax-Immune at http://www.vaximmune.com