News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Vax-Immune Joins JLABS@TMC Innovation Center
Vax-Immune, LLC is pleased to announce it has begun operating a laboratory located at JLABS at the Texas Medical Center (JLABS @ TMC)
The labs at JLABS provide a flexible environment for start-up companies pursuing new technologies and research platforms to advance medical care. Through a "no strings attached" model, Johnson & Johnson Innovation (JJI) does not take an equity stake in the companies occupying JLABS and the companies are free to develop products—either on their own, or by initiating a separate external partnership wit JJI or any other company.
According to Leonard Weisman, President, and Chief Technology Officer for Vax-Immune, the company sees their association with JLABS as an opportunity to further develop LabReady®, its platform device, and to continue development of its pipeline products.
ABOUT VAX-IMMUNE, LLC
Vax-Immune, based in Houston, Texas is led by a team of physicians, research scientists, business and financial leaders, marketing professionals and entrepreneurs, experienced in medical product development and commercialization. Vax-Immune has patents, and patents pending for their innovative solutions to rapidly diagnose, treat, and prevent infection.
Vax-Immune's mission is to diagnose and treat infections anywhere, anytime, and in the process save lives and reduce costs.
For further information, you can contact Dr. Weisman at 713.662.0077, or at info@vaximmune.com. Learn more about Vax-Immune at http://www.vaximmune.com.
Contact
Leonard E. Weisman, President & CTO
lweisman@vaximmune.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse