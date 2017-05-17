Country(s)
Industry News
The 5 Best Snorkeling Tours in Maui
Readers can see all of the details about the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/
The winners are:
#1 - Editors' Choice - Molokini Snorkeling Adventure
The Molokini volcano crater is one of the clearest places to snorkel we've seen in the world. Exploring the sapphire blue water, you will be amazed at the large variety of sea life. Molokini's crescent shape protects the reef from wind and waves, so the sea life is able to flourish in this environment. Breathtaking.
#2 - West Maui Snorkeling Adventure
This 4.5 hour tour leaves from Whaler's Village on Ka'anapali Beach and visits the best snorkeling spots for the day based on weather conditions, tides and fish movements. The trip may stop at a number of snorkeling spots depending on the captain's recommendations for the day. There are many premium snorkeling spots on Maui, and this excursion will see the best of them including: Mala Wharf, Oluwalu, Cliff House and Honolua Bay
#3 - Small-Group Molokini Snorkel and Green Sea Turtle Adventure from Maui
This snorkeling adventure will take you to some of Maui's most sought after snorkeling sites. You'll experience the Molokini Crater as well as Turtle Town and you'll have a chance to spot a giant Hawaiian Green Sea Turtle. Then you'll look for dolphins at La Perouse Bay. The boat is speedy and agile which allows snorkelers to cover more territory on this 5 hour excursion.
#4 - Maui South Shore Kayak and Snorkel Tour
On this tour you'll be using sea kayaks to access the reefs. You'll explore the beautiful and peaceful Makena coastline which is protected from wind and waves. This makes for great kayaking, swimming and snorkeling visibility.
#5 - Mala Xpress Snorkel
This is a "walk-in" snorkeling excursion which lasts just 2 hours. You'll be guided to safely visit the Mala Wharf which is an old pier now used as an underwater fish reef and marine refuge. There you will see tropical fish, eels, starfish and turtles. Altogether you spend about an hour in the water. And come into close contact with the giant green Hawaiian sea turtle or "Honu."
Readers can see all of the details about the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/
Headquartered in Brandon FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side-by-side testing and reviews of outdoor gear, travel excursions and tours. The website is a free resource to the public useful for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.
Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for their needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com
Contact
Outside Pursuits, LLC
Richard L. Moore
8004812278
***@2010techserv.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse