Documentation Integrity and Healthier Patients
"Integrity Does Your Body Good!" - iData Medical's iD3 process helps the medical industry increase its documentation integrity.
"When clinicians are forced, or choose to use templated EHR documentation, they fall into bad habits. These habits include such problematic documentation short cuts such as copy and paste, auto-fill-in of existing templates from previously recorded information, over-use of drop down menus which are pre-populated with erroneous or old data, and data pulled from other sources or records that are not appropriate to be re-copied. These habits create several problematic and risk prone situations that can result in harm to the patient as well as create legal risk for the organization."
As iData Medical employs its iD3 process and continues to expand its presence in medical transcription and coding, we are proud to announce a new sponsorship and collaboration with Darice Grzybowski, a nationally renowned expert in the field of medical documentation (see her award winning book, "Strategies for Electronic Document and Health Record Management" (https://www.amazon.com/
