May 2017
PAHO Foundation and INNOVASALUD Partner to Advance Public Health in the Americas

 
 
ATLANTA - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- PAHO Foundation (the Foundation) and INNOVASALUD signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen collaboration efforts in the Americas. Through the fortified partnership, the two agree to support more sustainable practices that will "improve access to quality health care and public health in the Americas."

The signing of the MoU commits the two organizations – INNOVASALUD, a Mexican company with extensive experience in the health sector that provides high-quality, innovative solutions by collaborating with partners and the Foundation, an independent nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to creating healthier, more resilient lives across the Americas – to share knowledge and expertise on regional issues impacting public health. The two will drive positive, lasting change in the region, with the following terms set as a foundation for their work:

-Good health is necessary for productive and prosperous societies;

-Quality health care accessible to all is necessary for good public health;

-Public health and access to quality health care in the Americas can be improved by: (i) building relationships, improving communications, and enhancing cooperation and coordination among public and private sector health care and public health stakeholders; (ii) identifying health care and public health challenges in the Americas; (iii) launching investigations into the causes of health care and public health challenges in the Americas; (iv) identifying, testing, and implementing potential solutions to health care and public health challenges in the Americas; and (v) mobilizing the resources needed to accomplish the foregoing.

"To obtain region-wide access to health care and to improve overall quality of life for people across the Americas, cross-sector action with transformative results, which this partnership exemplifies, is a necessity," PAHO Foundation President and CEO Dr. Jennie Ward-Robinson said. "On behalf of PAHO Foundation's Board of Trustees and staff, I look forward to strengthening the partnership with INNOVASALUD, so that all people in the region can benefit from our shared commitment to improving public health."

The MoU marks an important step forward in the Foundation's ongoing collaboration with INNOVASALUD. The two agree to coordinate efforts when mutually beneficial, so then their joint efforts may be utilized to provide the people of the Americas with improved access to health care and public health.

"For the team at INNOVASALUD, it is an honor to work together with PAHO Foundation," INNOVASALUD Founding Partner Héctor Valle Mesto said. "This alliance will work in transforming the way health care is delivered in Latin America, along with the entire Americas region."

The MoU between the Foundation and INNOVASALUD is set to continue through February 2019. At that time, both parties will have the opportunity to revisit their partnership terms to better address public health challenges facing the people of the Americas.

For additional information on the Foundation's new MoU with INNOVASALUD, please contact Viet VoPham, PAHO Foundation Associate Manager, Communications, by phone at 404-382-8722 or via email at vvopham@PAHOFoundation.org.

About PAHO Foundation

Improving the health and wellbeing of the people of the Americas is at the heart of PAHO Foundation (http://www.pahofoundation.org/)'s work. As an independent nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, we are committed to enabling better health and a brighter future for people across the region. Our mission is to develop programs, share insight, and collaborate with experts and partners to have a profound, positive impact on seemingly intractable public health problems that threaten the health and prosperity of people in the Americas.

About INNOVASALUD

INNOVASALUD (http://www.ismsalud.com/), a 100% Mexican company with a multidisciplinary staff, has a trajectory of more than 15 years of experience in the market. INNOVASALUD has the support of the most relevant brands within the health sector. Our goal is to provide innovative services of the highest quality, always in a timely manner and offering customer service before, during, and after the sale.

Click to Share