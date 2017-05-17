News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
PAHO Foundation and INNOVASALUD Partner to Advance Public Health in the Americas
The signing of the MoU commits the two organizations – INNOVASALUD, a Mexican company with extensive experience in the health sector that provides high-quality, innovative solutions by collaborating with partners and the Foundation, an independent nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to creating healthier, more resilient lives across the Americas – to share knowledge and expertise on regional issues impacting public health. The two will drive positive, lasting change in the region, with the following terms set as a foundation for their work:
-Good health is necessary for productive and prosperous societies;
-Quality health care accessible to all is necessary for good public health;
-Public health and access to quality health care in the Americas can be improved by: (i) building relationships, improving communications, and enhancing cooperation and coordination among public and private sector health care and public health stakeholders;
"To obtain region-wide access to health care and to improve overall quality of life for people across the Americas, cross-sector action with transformative results, which this partnership exemplifies, is a necessity," PAHO Foundation President and CEO Dr. Jennie Ward-Robinson said. "On behalf of PAHO Foundation's Board of Trustees and staff, I look forward to strengthening the partnership with INNOVASALUD, so that all people in the region can benefit from our shared commitment to improving public health."
The MoU marks an important step forward in the Foundation's ongoing collaboration with INNOVASALUD. The two agree to coordinate efforts when mutually beneficial, so then their joint efforts may be utilized to provide the people of the Americas with improved access to health care and public health.
"For the team at INNOVASALUD, it is an honor to work together with PAHO Foundation,"
The MoU between the Foundation and INNOVASALUD is set to continue through February 2019. At that time, both parties will have the opportunity to revisit their partnership terms to better address public health challenges facing the people of the Americas.
For additional information on the Foundation's new MoU with INNOVASALUD, please contact Viet VoPham, PAHO Foundation Associate Manager, Communications, by phone at 404-382-8722 or via email at vvopham@PAHOFoundation.org.
About PAHO Foundation
Improving the health and wellbeing of the people of the Americas is at the heart of PAHO Foundation (http://www.pahofoundation.org/
About INNOVASALUD
INNOVASALUD (http://www.ismsalud.com/)
Contact
PAHO Foundation/Viet VoPham
4043828722
***@pahofoundation.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse