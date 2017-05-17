 
UPSL National Player Of The Week: Magic Valley FC's Marlon Diaz

MVFC Midfielder Totaled Four Goals and Two Assists in Consecutive Victories
 
 
POTW_MarlonDiaz
POTW_MarlonDiaz
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Magic Valley FC midfielder Marlon Sebastian Diaz Sastoque has been named UPSL National Player of the Week. The Bogota, Colombia native was all over the score sheet in back-to-back victories, 5-1 over IFX Ballistic on Friday, March 19, and 5-2 over FC Sacramento on Saturday, March 20.

Diaz was a starter and had two goals and one assist in each game for Magic Valley FC (6-2-1 overall), which kept pace at the top of the UPSL's competitive Northwest Conference table with the pair of wins.

A former youth player in the R9 Galaxy Academy in Bogota, Colombia, Diaz's scoring efficiency was a key component to Magic Valley FC's dominant Bay Area road trip.

The UPSL National Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.

2017 WINNERS
WEEK 1 – Chuck Pitts (L.A. Wolves FC)
WEEK 2 – Shailer Thomas (Colorado Rush)
WEEK 3 – Adan Coronado (Santa Ana Winds FC)
WEEK 4 – Gevorg Karpetyan (L.A. Highlanders FC)
WEEK 5 – Christian Esnal (Ozzy's Laguna FC)
WEEK 6 – German Alfaro (Strikers FC South Coast)
WEEK 7 – Edwin Borboa (La Maquina FC)
WEEK 8 – Colin Clark (Colorado Rush)
WEEK 9 – Lorenzo Vasquez (Real San Jose)
WEEK 10 – Moe Abboushi (Anaheim Legacy FC)
WEEK 11 – Pedro Hernandez (Colorado Springs FC)
WEEK 12 – Marlon Diaz (Magic Valley FC)

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. The UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL Pro Premier Division and Championship Division minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
United Premier Soccer League - UPSL PRs
