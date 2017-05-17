Robbie Das Merger & Acquisitions

Country(s)
IRVINE, Calif. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Robbie Das has successfully completed 10 mergers & acquisitions leading the execution of complex deals comprising of sell-side, buy-side and merger and divestiture, including public and private, cross-border, and majority and minority stake sales/acquisitions with specific design of bilateral processes, auctions or dual track processes. Robbie was directly in a leadership capacity to a) meticulously design processes and project management from preparation to closing, including complete coordination of counsel, accountants, consultants, buyers, sellers, regulators, media and other third parties, b) rigorous execution of due diligence, c) detailed and multi-faceted valuation analyses, d) preparation and delivery of marketing materials, e) design and lead negotiation process, strategy and tactics, and f) analyze and create legal and financial transaction structures.
Robbie Das has extensive experience in managing complex financing projects including IPOs and follow-on offerings, private placement of debt, equity and hybrid securities, high yield and investment grade debt raise with significant experience in acquisition financings and recapitalizations, as well as debt restructurings. Robbie was directly in a leadership capacity to a) project manage, including full coordination and management of counsel, accountants, regulatory entities, media and other third parties, b) create dynamic financial models covering historical and forecast income, cash flow, and balance sheets to be used as a basis for discussions with capital markets, c) prepare and position the investment story and formulate and execute the marketing plan, d) negotiate offering terms based on independent capital markets and investor analyses, and e) supervise the underwriter's public placements.
