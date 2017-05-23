News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dynamic Systems Announces New Traceability System for Greenhouses and Vertical Farming
DSI, Inc., a leader in Real-time Traceability Systems announces an end to end traceability system for Aquaponic, Aeroponic and Hydroponic Processors
SIMBA prints product labels at any pack line with all pertinent information (including a GS-1 code). The system can store unlimited label formats and switches from one to another with the press of a button. This feature makes it easy to provide each end customer their own unique label format. SIMBA is able to interface to scales and automatic label applicators for a fully automated process.
The label information is stored in the SIMBA Office inventory, which provides data for inventory management, traceability and shipping. The cartons may be accumulated onto a pallet and tracked with a single pallet identifier.
Advanced Logistics At the time of shipping, the Van Loading feature of SIMBA tracks each carton or pallet onto a specific van. A Bill of Lading is then produced automatically. This feature not only saves time in the shipping process, it eliminates disputes with the customer regarding what was actually shipped.
Positive Results Key results from implementing the SIMBA Traceability & Labeling Software include real-time production reporting, fulfillment of traceability requirements, more accurate inventory, professional looking carton and pallet labels, and verified shipping.
Lear more at http://dynamic-
Contact Rob Freeman, robf@dynamic-
Contact
Rob freeman
4252841662
***@dynamic-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 23, 2017