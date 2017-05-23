 
Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817

Dynamic Systems Announces New Traceability System for Greenhouses and Vertical Farming

DSI, Inc., a leader in Real-time Traceability Systems announces an end to end traceability system for Aquaponic, Aeroponic and Hydroponic Processors
 
 
Greenhouse1
 
KIRKLAND, Wash. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- SIMBA uses an automated process to track the produce through each growth stage.   The SIMBA System runs on tablets or touch screen computers in the growing area, and collects multiple points of data including such details as produce type, nutrients added, start and end time at each stage, harvest date and time, and so on.  The software is able to collect lot or batch numbers and maintain full traceability from seed through growing and packaging.

SIMBA prints product labels at any pack line with all pertinent information (including a GS-1 code).  The system can store unlimited label formats and switches from one to another with the press of a button.  This feature makes it easy to provide each end customer their own unique label format.  SIMBA is able to interface to scales and automatic label applicators for a fully automated process.

The label information is stored in the SIMBA Office inventory, which provides data for inventory management, traceability and shipping.  The cartons may be accumulated onto a pallet and tracked with a single pallet identifier.

Advanced Logistics    At the time of shipping, the Van Loading feature of SIMBA tracks each carton or pallet onto a specific van.  A Bill of Lading is then produced automatically.  This feature not only saves time in the shipping process, it eliminates disputes with the customer regarding what was actually shipped.

Positive Results     Key results from implementing the SIMBA Traceability & Labeling Software include real-time production reporting, fulfillment of traceability requirements, more accurate inventory, professional looking carton and pallet labels, and verified shipping.

Lear more at http://dynamic-systemsinc.com/software/produce/


Contact Rob Freeman, robf@dynamic-systemsinc.com  Business Development Manager: 800-342-3999

Source:Dynamic Systems, Inc
Email:***@dynamic-systemsinc.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: May 23, 2017
Click to Share