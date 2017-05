Tropical Smoothie Cafés present Marathon High with checks from the April 25 fundraiser

Money raised to help with nonprofit organization's summer programs

Joi Littles presents checks to Connie Smith, executive director of Marathon High

-- QSR Management Group, owner of multiple North Florida Tropical Smoothie Cafés, presented Marathon High, Inc. with checks from their April 25 fundraising night. Nine of QSR Management Group's Tropical Smoothie Cafés participated in the "Spirit Night" and each café donated 10 percent of their sales between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to the nonprofit organization.The multi-café "Spirit Night" raised $688.66 for the organization, which helps to train at-risk teens for half marathons. The participating cafés included the San Marco, Southside Boulevard, Philips Highway and County Road 210 locations, as well as the cafés at River City Marketplace, Orange Park, Oakleaf, World Golf Village and the Yulee café.Marathon High is a free program that allows high school students to develop their skills and overcome obstacles and difficulties in their lives. Their saying is, "Students in it for the long run." The program is open to teens of all backgrounds and abilities in grades 9-12. The nonprofit has served over 1,200 teenagers and completed six seasons. Their goal is a team at every public high school in Northeast Florida.QSR Management Group, owner/operator of many North Florida Tropical Smoothie Cafes is a proud supporter of many local charitable organizations. If you have a charity that would be interested in being a beneficiary of a 'Spirit Night,' please contact Margo Cleary, marketing specialist, at mcleary@qsrmanagementgroup.com Tropical Smoothie Café North Florida is a business cooperative of franchise owners on the First Coast. There are 20 cafes currently in the cooperative. The stores are in Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Fleming Island, Middleburg, Orange Park, Yulee, St. Augustine and Palm Coast. For more information, visit www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com Founded in 1997, Tropical Smoothie Café is a fast-casual restaurant concept inspiring healthy lifestyles across the country, with more than 547 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Café serves smoothies, salads (https://www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/fresh-food/salads),wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including being ranked onEntrepreneur's 2016 Franchise 500, 2016 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Franchise Times' Top 200+ and Nation's Restaurant News' 2016 Top 200.Tropical Smoothie Café is seeking qualified franchisees to expand throughout the United States in markets such as Miami, Philadelphia, Boston, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta, Columbus, and Charlotte, among others. For more information, visitwww.TropicalSmoothieFranchise.com.