 
News By Tag
* Charity
* Fundraiser
* Tropical Smoothie Cafe
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jacksonville
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817


Tropical Smoothie Cafés present Marathon High with checks from the April 25 fundraiser

Money raised to help with nonprofit organization's summer programs
 
 
Joi Littles presents checks to Connie Smith, executive director of Marathon High
Joi Littles presents checks to Connie Smith, executive director of Marathon High
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Charity
Fundraiser
Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Jacksonville - Florida - US

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- QSR Management Group, owner of multiple North Florida Tropical Smoothie Cafés, presented Marathon High, Inc. with checks from their April 25 fundraising night. Nine of QSR Management Group's Tropical Smoothie Cafés participated in the "Spirit Night" and each café donated 10 percent of their sales between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to the nonprofit organization.

The multi-café "Spirit Night" raised $688.66 for the organization, which helps to train at-risk teens for half marathons. The participating cafés included the San Marco, Southside Boulevard, Philips Highway and County Road 210 locations, as well as the cafés at River City Marketplace, Orange Park, Oakleaf, World Golf Village and the Yulee café.

Marathon High is a free program that allows high school students to develop their skills and overcome obstacles and difficulties in their lives. Their saying is, "Students in it for the long run." The program is open to teens of all backgrounds and abilities in grades 9-12. The nonprofit has served over 1,200 teenagers and completed six seasons. Their goal is a team at every public high school in Northeast Florida.

QSR Management Group, owner/operator of many North Florida Tropical Smoothie Cafes is a proud supporter of many local charitable organizations. If you have a charity that would be interested in being a beneficiary of a 'Spirit Night,' please contact Margo Cleary, marketing specialist, at mcleary@qsrmanagementgroup.com.

About Tropical Smoothie Café North Florida

Tropical Smoothie Café North Florida is a business cooperative of franchise owners on the First Coast. There are 20 cafes currently in the cooperative. The stores are in Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Fleming Island, Middleburg, Orange Park, Yulee, St. Augustine and Palm Coast. For more information, visit www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.

About Tropical Smoothie Café

Founded in 1997, Tropical Smoothie Café is a fast-casual restaurant concept inspiring healthy lifestyles across the country, with more than 547 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Café serves smoothies, salads (https://www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/fresh-food/salads),wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including being ranked onEntrepreneur's 2016 Franchise 500, 2016 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Franchise Times' Top 200+ and Nation's Restaurant News' 2016 Top 200.Tropical Smoothie Café is seeking qualified franchisees to expand throughout the United States in markets such as Miami, Philadelphia, Boston, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta, Columbus, and Charlotte, among others. For more information, visitwww.TropicalSmoothieFranchise.com.

Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@cfmedia.net
End
Source:QSR Management Group, Tropical Smoothie Cafes
Email:***@cfmedia.net Email Verified
Tags:Charity, Fundraiser, Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Jacksonville - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Client Focused Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share