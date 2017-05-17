News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tropical Smoothie Cafés present Marathon High with checks from the April 25 fundraiser
Money raised to help with nonprofit organization's summer programs
The multi-café "Spirit Night" raised $688.66 for the organization, which helps to train at-risk teens for half marathons. The participating cafés included the San Marco, Southside Boulevard, Philips Highway and County Road 210 locations, as well as the cafés at River City Marketplace, Orange Park, Oakleaf, World Golf Village and the Yulee café.
Marathon High is a free program that allows high school students to develop their skills and overcome obstacles and difficulties in their lives. Their saying is, "Students in it for the long run." The program is open to teens of all backgrounds and abilities in grades 9-12. The nonprofit has served over 1,200 teenagers and completed six seasons. Their goal is a team at every public high school in Northeast Florida.
QSR Management Group, owner/operator of many North Florida Tropical Smoothie Cafes is a proud supporter of many local charitable organizations. If you have a charity that would be interested in being a beneficiary of a 'Spirit Night,' please contact Margo Cleary, marketing specialist, at mcleary@qsrmanagementgroup.com.
About Tropical Smoothie Café North Florida
Tropical Smoothie Café North Florida is a business cooperative of franchise owners on the First Coast. There are 20 cafes currently in the cooperative. The stores are in Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Fleming Island, Middleburg, Orange Park, Yulee, St. Augustine and Palm Coast. For more information, visit www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.
About Tropical Smoothie Café
Founded in 1997, Tropical Smoothie Café is a fast-casual restaurant concept inspiring healthy lifestyles across the country, with more than 547 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Café serves smoothies, salads (https://www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse