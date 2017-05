Savvy Freelancers Reinvent Outsourcing

Freelancers unite to bring resources and flexibility to the workforce.

-- Marcia L. King and Erin Gordon launched Savvy Outsourcing, a hub for freelance support, mentoring, coaching, training and opportunity pairing!When I first started my freelance business, I spent countless hours and money looking for tools, resources, work and support to help me grow my business. Savvy Outsourcing is a one-stop shop for freelancers."~Marcia L. Kingfreelancing is the future of the American workforce! Freelancers are experts in their field that want flexibility and freedom to have a happy home and work/life balance. I want to help other freelancers have that!" ~Erin GordonHere's how Savvy Outsourcing can help the freelancer navigate through the clutter in starting or streamlining their freelance business.• Support• Monthly roundtable meetups: Share and understand challenges and issues• Conference room rental for client meetings• Business address and phone• Co-working space• Conflict resolution• Collaboration opportunities• Training• Webinars, blogs, individual and group• Networking: Opportunities to connect with other freelance professionals and client opportunities• Coaching: Individual and groupMarcia and Erin, with their combined freelancing experience, developed a unique process to provide freelancers the support needed to focus on their expertise while providing opportunity pairing to local businesses. Their focus is to grow a network of expert freelancers and bring a level of flexibility and freedom to the workforce.Learn more: https://savvyoutsourcing.com/