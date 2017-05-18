News By Tag
Savvy Freelancers Reinvent Outsourcing
Freelancers unite to bring resources and flexibility to the workforce.
"Freelance tools and support are an immediate need. When I first started my freelance business, I spent countless hours and money looking for tools, resources, work and support to help me grow my business. Savvy Outsourcing is a one-stop shop for freelancers."
"After I started freelancing, the concept hit me… freelancing is the future of the American workforce! Freelancers are experts in their field that want flexibility and freedom to have a happy home and work/life balance. I want to help other freelancers have that!" ~Erin Gordon
Here's how Savvy Outsourcing can help the freelancer navigate through the clutter in starting or streamlining their freelance business.
• Support
• Monthly roundtable meetups: Share and understand challenges and issues
• Conference room rental for client meetings
• Business address and phone
• Co-working space
• Conflict resolution
• Collaboration opportunities
• Training
• Webinars, blogs, individual and group
• Networking: Opportunities to connect with other freelance professionals and client opportunities
• Coaching: Individual and group
About Our Savvy Outsourcing:
Learn more: https://savvyoutsourcing.com/
Media Contact
Marcia L. King, Co-founder
Savvy Outsourcing
904-372-8891
***@savvyoutstourcing.com
