May 2017
PR: Melanoma, Take a Hike! Skin Cancer Awareness Excursion with Low Country Dermatology

 
 
Melanoma Take a Hike! Skin Cancer Expedition with Low Country Dermatology
Melanoma Take a Hike! Skin Cancer Expedition with Low Country Dermatology
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Melanoma, Take a Hike! Skin Cancer Awareness Excursion with Low Country Dermatology Held at Skidaway Island State Park Benefiting Curtis & Elizabeth Anderson Cancer Institute

In recognition of Melanoma Awareness Month, Dr. Corinne Howington of Low Country Dermatology lead a skin cancer awareness excursion — "Melanoma, Take a Hike!" — at Skidaway Island State Park.

Howington and her staff led a short hike along the park's scenic trails, sharing facts and prevention techniques for melanoma and taking questions. The hike was originally planned to span 3-miles, but was shortened due to inclement weather issues.

National Melanoma Skin Cancer Awareness Month, designated by the American Academy of Dermatology, is celebrated in May to raise awareness of the risk of skin cancer and increase the chances of early detection.

"For those of us who live along the southern coastline, staying out of the sun is often not practical or desirable," Howington said. "It's important for everyone to learn some simple but essential ways to protect their skin from the sun's dangerous UV rays before they and their family head off to enjoy the great outdoors."

Howington is a board-certified dermatologist with expertise in medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. She and her staff gave participants SPF30 sunscreen, which has been shown to prevent the onset of some types of skin cancer.

Proceeds from the event are benefiting the Curtis & Elizabeth Anderson Cancer Institute in Savannah. More information for Melanoma, Take a Hike! Skin Cancer Awareness Excursion with Low Country Dermatology can be found at http://lcderm.com/melanoma-take-hike/

ABOUT LOW COUNTRY DERMATOLOGY
Low Country Dermatology specializes in the treatment of adult and pediatric diseases of the skin, hair and nails. Dr. Corinne Howington is a board certified dermatologist with expertise in medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. Low Country Dermatology is located at 310 Eisenhower Dr. Suite 12A Savannah, GA 31406. For more information, visit lcderm.com.

Media Contact:
Cecilia Russo
Cecilia Russo Marketing
info@crussomarketing.com
912-665-0005
Source:Carriage Trade Public Relations
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
