News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Robbie Das – Risk Management Advisory
Robbie Das has successfully completed 50+ win-win joint venture transactions leading all financial negotiations, valuation, governance, resolution mechanisms, exit mechanisms, legal and financing structures, and capital financing. Considerable international experience in structuring and negotiating alliances by leading a) the due diligence process, b) the preparation of the JV/partnership business plan, c) the valuation and asset contribution analysis, d) the various financial partnership structures, e) the capital structure and financing considerations, f) all governance terms and exit mechanisms, and g) negotiations of term sheets, MOUs, transaction agreements, JV partnership agreements. Robbie Das has conducted business across 40 countries globally.
https://robbiedas.com
Contact
Robbie Das
rd@robbiedas.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse