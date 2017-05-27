News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Girard and Lake City Through Time
Local author Geoffrey Domowicz will be available to sign copies of book
Local author Geoffrey Domowicz will be available to sign copies of book
In 1832, a new township was formed from land given by the Elk Creek, Fairview, and Springfield Townships. At the time, Stephen Girard lived in Philadelphia;
With the completion of the Erie Extension Canal in 1842, Girard grew and incorporated as the "Borough of Girard" in 1846. "Girard Station" was first established in 1850 and was commonly known as "Miles Grove," "North Girard," "Dan Rice Town," and now, "Lake City Borough." The settlement began as "Miles Grove" with the establishment of a post office in 1862. The name was changed in 1906 to "North Girard," and incorporated into a borough in 1925. It was later renamed "Lake City Borough" in 1954.
About the Author:
GEOFFREY DOMOWICZ is a local historian, author and living history professional who focuses on the French & Indian War and the American Civil War and an historical interpreter at Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown NY. He is the author of Girard, A Canal Town History, and Tattoos: The Stories behind the Ink and countless magazine and newspaper articles. He has collaborated with WQLN Public Television and Main Street Media to help create the following documentaries:
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
5909 Peach Street
Erie, PA 16509
When: Saturday, May 27th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse