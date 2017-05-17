News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Creative Lodging Solutions' Executives Win Women in Business World Awards
Gold awards go to company co-founder and Chief Culture and Development Officer Carolyn Hundley for Mentor or Coach of the Year and VP of Marketing Sarah Brown for Maverick of the Year. Senior Director of Learning and Development Nadia Garcia Bornfleth was named a Female Professional of the Year Silver Winner. Co-founder and CFO Marsha Couch was recognized as a Female Executive of the Year Bronze Winner alongside Excellence in Business Woman of the Year Bronze Winner Della Deerfield, VP of Finance.
"Creative Lodging Solutions' leadership team is mission driven to provide unparalleled corporate lodging programs for our clients and they deserve this recognition for their achievements,"
The Women in Business Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership and innovation. Awards will be presented to the winners at next month's SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony in San Francisco.
Creative Lodging Solutions provides customized lodging programs for the business travel community. They've also been recognized as a Company of the Year Silver Winner at the 2017 American Business Awards, the Employer of the Year Gold Winner at the 2016 Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and named to the Inc. 5000 List of fastest-growing private companies in America for the seventh year.
About Creative Lodging Solutions:
Creative Lodging Solutions (CLS™) is an award-winning corporate lodging services provider that is passionate about great travel management service and the difference it can make to its business travelers, hotel partners, and community. Launched in 2002, CLS aims to disrupt the business travel industry by combining the values of flexible hotel and corporate apartment solutions with reliable travel expense and billing management. CLS reserved over 13 million traveler nights by offering volume discounts and easy hotel management to companies with over $250,000 in annual hotel travel. For more information, visit http://www.yourcls.com.
Contact
Creative Lodging Solutions
***@yourcls.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse