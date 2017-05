impak Finance launches the world's first cryptocurrency dedicated to the impact economy

impak Finance announces the Initial Coin Offering of impak Coin (MPK), the first cryptocurrency with a social purpose. The crowdsale opening date will be disclosed at 3pm on May 24th on stage at C2 Montreal.

--impak Finance launches the world's first cryptocurrency dedicated to the impact economyMONTREAL, 23 MAY 2017 - impak Finance announces the Initial Coin Offering of impak Coin(MPK), the first cryptocurrency with a social purpose. The crowdsale opening date will be disclosed at 2:55pm May 24th on stage at C2 Montreal, the legendary global conference on commerce and creativity, by CEO Paul Allard. "We want to engage the cryptocurrency community worldwide and facilitate their entry into the impact investment space", he stated."We believe as an organization 100% dedicated to the growth of the impact economy that we need to encourage those who are currently in the cryptocurrency world to become involved in our ecosystem. We were the first Canadian Fintech to launch an equity crowdfunding program to great success raising in excess of a $1mm and creating thousands of ambassadors for the project. We now want to create the first cryptocurrency with a social purpose" said Paul Allard.impak Coin (MPK), a cryptocurrency for a better worldIt is the first cryptocurrency to combine the orientation (stimulation)power of complementary currencies with the decentralized scalability and usability of a blockchain currency.impak Coin's purpose is to encourage its users to put their buying power at each other's disposal and keep it circulating within the impact economy, thereby providing impact enterprises with additional sales volume and loyalty.The way it is designed and coded, impak Coin will be the first stable cryptocurrency supporting the growth of the impact economy. It may even dampen downturns in the business cycle, helping to stabilize and grow the impact economy during difficult times. The use of impak Coin will result in increased sales, cash flow and profits for Impact Organizations within the impak ecosystem ( www.impak.eco ). The Company has involved global technical experts and legal minds in the cryptocurrency world to ensure it will execute the crowdsale with transparency and accountability.About impak Financeimpak Finance Inc. is a startup company on course to create a new, completely digital Canadian Bank focused solely on the growth of the impact economy - a fast-growing sector where there is a shared belief that economic growth should be measured not only by profit, but also by the positive impact on people and the planet.Its value proposition is to radically change the way people and companies collaborate and transact by building an ecosystem (www.impak.eco)that connects like-minded Investors, Companies and Retail Customers. impak Coin will be the currency of reference for the impact economy.About CryptocurrencyThe cryptocurrency market has been on fire in the past year, recently reaching $77 billion in total market cap. The fact that multibillion dollar companies like Toyota and Deloitte are working with the cryptocurrency sector just adds to the technology's reputation and proves it has value.-30-Press ContactsEamon Leonard (English) - eamon.leonard@impakfinance.com ( mailto:-eamon.leonard@ impakfinance.com ) 514-604-8951Eve Montpetit (French) - eve.montpetit@impakfinance.com 514-813-0871Press kit at: http://bit.ly/2qhir4cInfo at www.impak.eco