News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Fashion Night Out: High End Hats
The Set NYC presents: Fashion Night Out: High End Hats An event to help create a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.
Exhibiting Artists:
Anne DePasquale (NY Times)
Sarah Sokol (Burning Man)
Mia Alexander
GloryVette Rodriguez
Jianrong Lin
Erica Femino
Michael Krasowitz
Chris Pratt
Eliza David
Erika Lyn Horwitz
Timothy A. Rowan Jr.
Kelsey Pagan
Dora Marra
8:00 pm Fashion show:
Anne DePasquale & Sarah Sokol
Friday, June 2 2017 6pm - 9:00pm
Holy Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea Manhattan
Fashion show presentation:
www.thesetnyc.com
Contact
pim shih
***@thesetnyc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse