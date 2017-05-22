The Set NYC presents: Fashion Night Out: High End Hats An event to help create a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.

-- The Set NYC presents: Fashion Night Out: High End Hats An event to help create a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org. Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy. A fashion show by Anne Depasquale and Sarah Sokol. An art exhibition from New York City's finest artists. Art exhibition: 6pm-8pm. And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony Colossians 3:14Exhibiting Artists:Anne DePasquale (NY Times)Sarah Sokol (Burning Man)Mia AlexanderGloryVette RodriguezJianrong LinErica FeminoMichael KrasowitzChris PrattEliza DavidErika Lyn HorwitzTimothy A. Rowan Jr.Kelsey PaganDora Marra8:00 pm Fashion show:Anne DePasquale & Sarah SokolFriday, June 2 2017 6pm - 9:00pmHoly Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea ManhattanFashion show presentation:8:00pmwww.thesetnyc.com