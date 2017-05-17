News By Tag
"LeJeune: A Vampire Love" - Vampires in Love! Can This Relationship Be Saved?
As the action swings from Europe to San Antonio, Texas, the vampire LeJeune falls in love with a female vampire named Love (The One). But since love between vampires is forbidden, he is hunted, imprisoned, and put on trial by the evil Vampire Congress of No Hope.
Written in the unique style of the nearly forgotten and ancient method of bardic storytelling, LeJeune must wait to be rescued by his true Love. Aided by unlikely allies, Love is accompanied by her killer feline Mauler and LeJeune's winged horse Scout, as they begin to battle the Vampire Horde that holds LeJeune hostage. The brave effort to free LeJeune ends up in the ultimate battle between good and evil that will shake up everything. LeJeune: A Vampire Love takes love bites to a whole new level.
About the Author: Bill E Mixon grew up and still lives in San Antonio, Texas. He is a fisherman, an inventor, and a member of the Romance Writers of America. He says, "There were more stories inside me that needed to be written."
"Who can resist a vampire thriller? Add in love, passion, and deadly combat, and you have a sure winner! We are pleased to announce this exciting book's release," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
LEJEUNE: A VAMPIRE LOVE (ISBN: 978-1-68181-
WHOLESALERS: Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
