Industry News





"LeJeune: A Vampire Love" - Vampires in Love! Can This Relationship Be Saved?

 
 
LeJeune A Vampire Love
LeJeune A Vampire Love
 
SAN ANTONIO - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- What can be more exciting than Vampire Love? Author Bill E Mixon takes readers on a thrilling adventure ride in his fantasy romance that takes place over several hundred years.

As the action swings from Europe to San Antonio, Texas, the vampire LeJeune falls in love with a female vampire named Love (The One). But since love between vampires is forbidden, he is hunted, imprisoned, and put on trial by the evil Vampire Congress of No Hope.

Written in the unique style of the nearly forgotten and ancient method of bardic storytelling, LeJeune must wait to be rescued by his true Love. Aided by unlikely allies, Love is accompanied by her killer feline Mauler and LeJeune's winged horse Scout, as they begin to battle the Vampire Horde that holds LeJeune hostage. The brave effort to free LeJeune ends up in the ultimate battle between good and evil that will shake up everything. LeJeune: A Vampire Love takes love bites to a whole new level.

About the Author: Bill E Mixon grew up and still lives in San Antonio, Texas. He is a fisherman, an inventor, and a member of the Romance Writers of America. He says, "There were more stories inside me that needed to be written."

"Who can resist a vampire thriller? Add in love, passion, and deadly combat, and you have a sure winner! We are pleased to announce this exciting book's release," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.

LEJEUNE: A VAMPIRE LOVE (ISBN: 978-1-68181-961-7) is now available for $9.95 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbprabooks.com/BillEMixon or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

