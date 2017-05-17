Two Big Winners - 2017 Chrysler Pacifica "Best Family Car" - 2017 Ram 1500 "Best Family Truck"

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Wins Top Honor as Overall 'Best Family Car' From the Greater Atlanta Automotive Media Association - Gary Mathews Motors - Best Is The USA......$500 Memorial Day Cash - 0%APR on Select Models...

FCA US vehicles received several honors at the annual Family Car Challenge hosted by the Greater Atlanta Automotive Media Association (GAAMA). The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid was honored with overall Best Family Car and Best Technology Family Car, while the Chrysler Pacifica was named Best Three-row Family Car. The 2017 Ram 1500 won accolades as the Best Family Pickup Truck, the second year in a row it has received this honor.GAAMA members evaluated various manufacturers' vehicles, spanning several family-oriented categories. Journalists scored vehicles after driving scenic routes at the Lake Lanier Islands Resort and Conference Center in Buford, Georgia."GAAMA works hard at this event to evaluate a variety of vehicles for family friendliness and functionality,"said Christopher Lawrence, GAAMA President and CEO of AutoAcademics. "Our members were thoroughly impressed by the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid. Today's busy families need a vehicle that can help make their lives easier, and the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid deliver that by offering versatility, functionality, technology and unsurpassed fuel economy. And for a do-it-all family vehicle, the 2017 Ram 1500 delivers with a full array of family-friendly features, clever storage solutions, excellent ride and handling, and impressive power. And I can't fail to mention that it sounds great, too!"Overall Best Family Car: 2017 Chrysler Pacifica HybridBest Three-row Car: 2017 Chrysler PacificaBest Technology: 2017 Chrysler Pacifica HybridBest Family Pickup Truck: 2017 Ram 1500The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the all-new Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system, and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica is a no-compromises minivan ideally suited for today's families and has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan of the year.The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its innovative, advanced hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode and 33 miles of all-electric range.Ram Truck builds America's longest-lasting pickups. Contributing to that title, the Ram 1500 boasts numerous segment-exclusive features in areas most important to truck buyers. Supporting best-in-class fuel efficiency of 29 miles per gallon is an exclusive EcoDiesel V-6 engine. Class leading ride and handling is accomplished via a unique link-coil rear suspension system with optional air suspension. Other features, such as Ram Box bedside storage, hidden bins and a flat-load floor, offer unique solutions for cargo. Available in 11 different trim levels, the Ram 1500 has a full-size pickup for everyone.GAAMA's objective is to further professionalism of the automotive media; provide a forum for newsworthy people and products connected with the automotive industry; and to bring together people whose activities are related to the field of automotive journalism, public relations and related fields for the mutual benefit of all parties.FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT® and Alfa Romeo brands as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar® and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler