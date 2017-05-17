 
Engage Recognized as a SharpSpring Silver Certified Agency Partner

Web design firm becomes first Silver Certified agency partner in St. Louis to help customers generate more leads, drive sales and optimize spend
 
 
ST. LOUIS - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Engage, experts in the design and development of web and mobile solutions for enterprises, announces it has been recognized as a Silver Certified agency partner with SharpSpring, a leading provider of marketing automation solutions designed to help companies generate more leads, drive sales and optimize spend. Notably, Engage is now the only Silver Level partner in St. Louis, Missouri.

Engage believes that by employing marketing automation strategies companies can maximize their website investment. Using a marketing automation tool, such as SharpSpring, can increase website traffic and capture more leads, ultimately leading to more sales. SharpSpring's Silver-Level Certification signifies the agency's expertise in the marketing automation platform.

Rich Campbell, co-founder and president, Engage, said, "Due to the increased demand for marketing automation by our clients, we actively pursued expanding our services in this area as well as the depth of our team's expertise. Achieving Sharspring's Silver Certification underlines our commitment to providing our clients the ability to evolve their digital presence"

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=gJxcQSBDVAsM-7...) (SHSP (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=S6EJfyyMVmnEKm...)) is a rapidly growing, global provider of cloud-based marketing automation solutions that enable businesses to improve lead generation and engagement to drive more sales.  The company's product lines, which include SharpSpring and SharpSpring Mail+, are known for their innovation, flexible architecture, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness — all backed by high-quality customer support. Learn more at www.sharpspring.com and www.sharpspringmail.com.

About Engage

Engage is a digital design, development and strategy agency whose experts create custom, high-quality web and mobile solutions for enterprises. Founded in 1999, Engage has a long history of successful development efforts leveraging content management systems (CMS) and Microsoft .NET. Whether designing a website or mobile application, developing and implementing an automated marketing solution or conducting an analytics audit, Engage positions its clients for success. Headquartered and solely staffed in St. Louis, Missouri, Engage is both a DNN Certified Gold Partner and a Microsoft Certified Silver Partner. To learn more, visit www.engagesoftware.com.

