Engage Recognized as a SharpSpring Silver Certified Agency Partner
Web design firm becomes first Silver Certified agency partner in St. Louis to help customers generate more leads, drive sales and optimize spend
Engage believes that by employing marketing automation strategies companies can maximize their website investment. Using a marketing automation tool, such as SharpSpring, can increase website traffic and capture more leads, ultimately leading to more sales. SharpSpring's Silver-Level Certification signifies the agency's expertise in the marketing automation platform.
Rich Campbell, co-founder and president, Engage, said, "Due to the increased demand for marketing automation by our clients, we actively pursued expanding our services in this area as well as the depth of our team's expertise. Achieving Sharspring's Silver Certification underlines our commitment to providing our clients the ability to evolve their digital presence"
About SharpSpring, Inc.
About Engage
Engage is a digital design, development and strategy agency whose experts create custom, high-quality web and mobile solutions for enterprises. Founded in 1999, Engage has a long history of successful development efforts leveraging content management systems (CMS) and Microsoft .NET. Whether designing a website or mobile application, developing and implementing an automated marketing solution or conducting an analytics audit, Engage positions its clients for success. Headquartered and solely staffed in St. Louis, Missouri, Engage is both a DNN Certified Gold Partner and a Microsoft Certified Silver Partner. To learn more, visit www.engagesoftware.com.
Heather Andrews
