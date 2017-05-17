 
News By Tag
* Award
* Government Award
* Exportation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Durham
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817


Durham, NC Business Wins President's "E" Award for Exportation

JMC NC is awarded "E" Award for Exportation with Brazil and Latin America
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Award
* Government Award
* Exportation

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Durham - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Awards

DURHAM, N.C. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross presented JMC NC with the President's "E" Award for Exports at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 22. The President's "E" Award is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

Secretary Ross honored 32 U.S. companies and organizations from across the country with the President's "E" Award for their role in strengthening the U.S. economy by sharing American ingenuity outside of our borders.

JMC NC Inc. is the main distributor to Brazil and Latin America of analytical reference substances and participates in local trade fairs in Brazil in order to promote their items, "Feira Analitica" and "FCE Pharma". Brazil, their largest market, is the one of the most difficult countries to export to due to specific regulations, import taxation and frequent strikes.

JMC NC Inc. started in 2007 with five employees and has grown to more than 150 employees worldwide with a 64 percent increase in sales in the past three years. They employ a staff of multicultural individuals to assist with foreign exportation where language barriers may pose an issue. All managers, officers and customer service staff are fluent in two or more languages.

"It is a great honor to have been selected for this award. The Mission of JMC is to provide the best Quality Control and Research tools to Brazilian and Latin American companies. We will continue to do this, building on the successful relationships both in the US and abroad. " Says Mauro Milchteim, president of JMC NC Inc.

U.S. companies are nominated for the "E" Awards through the Department of Commerce's U.S. Commercial Service, located within the Department's International Trade Administration. The U.S. Commercial Service helps U.S. companies expand in international markets by lending their expertise at every stage of the exporting process.

About the JMC NC Inc.

JMC NC Inc. is a supplier of Quality Control and Quality Assurance (QC/QA) materials in North America with a specialty of sample procurement and distribution of reference standards for identification, purity test, and analytical assays of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).  JMC NC Inc specializes in Procurement and distribution of reference standards, reagents, chromatographic columns, parts accessories, and instruments to Brazil and Latin America.

For more information about the JMC NC Inc. and their distribution to Brazil and Latin America, visit http://www.jmcinc.net.

Contact
Mauro Milchteim
***@jmcinc.net
End
Source:JMC NC Inc.
Email:***@jmcinc.net
Tags:Award, Government Award, Exportation
Industry:Business
Location:Durham - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Strazanac Solutions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share