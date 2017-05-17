News By Tag
Durham, NC Business Wins President's "E" Award for Exportation
JMC NC is awarded "E" Award for Exportation with Brazil and Latin America
Secretary Ross honored 32 U.S. companies and organizations from across the country with the President's "E" Award for their role in strengthening the U.S. economy by sharing American ingenuity outside of our borders.
JMC NC Inc. is the main distributor to Brazil and Latin America of analytical reference substances and participates in local trade fairs in Brazil in order to promote their items, "Feira Analitica" and "FCE Pharma". Brazil, their largest market, is the one of the most difficult countries to export to due to specific regulations, import taxation and frequent strikes.
JMC NC Inc. started in 2007 with five employees and has grown to more than 150 employees worldwide with a 64 percent increase in sales in the past three years. They employ a staff of multicultural individuals to assist with foreign exportation where language barriers may pose an issue. All managers, officers and customer service staff are fluent in two or more languages.
"It is a great honor to have been selected for this award. The Mission of JMC is to provide the best Quality Control and Research tools to Brazilian and Latin American companies. We will continue to do this, building on the successful relationships both in the US and abroad. " Says Mauro Milchteim, president of JMC NC Inc.
U.S. companies are nominated for the "E" Awards through the Department of Commerce's U.S. Commercial Service, located within the Department's International Trade Administration. The U.S. Commercial Service helps U.S. companies expand in international markets by lending their expertise at every stage of the exporting process.
About the JMC NC Inc.
JMC NC Inc. is a supplier of Quality Control and Quality Assurance (QC/QA) materials in North America with a specialty of sample procurement and distribution of reference standards for identification, purity test, and analytical assays of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). JMC NC Inc specializes in Procurement and distribution of reference standards, reagents, chromatographic columns, parts accessories, and instruments to Brazil and Latin America.
For more information about the JMC NC Inc. and their distribution to Brazil and Latin America, visit http://www.jmcinc.net.
Contact
Mauro Milchteim
***@jmcinc.net
