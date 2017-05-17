News By Tag
GoTelecare is Promoting Excellent Medical Franchise Business Opportunities
GoTelecare, an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 27001:2013 certified company, is a leading and global provider of medical billing outsourcing services in the U.S. healthcare domain.
A key executive of the company observed "Our unique contribution to a medical practice will be state of the art medical billing services that will reduce billing costs and improve collections. We believe in increasing our client's financial credibility with tailored billing solutions. Also, we combine robust solutions in telemedicine apart from our revenue cycle management services that provide a practice 360-degree support".
The company promises its partner's consistent growth. The franchisees will be responsible for making client acquisition. Complete presales and marketing support will be provided with a comprehensive training that will make the partners of the company job ready. Also, relevant case studies, marketing collaterals, references, testimonials will be provided to make it easier for the partners to extend the business value proposition.
The best part is there will be a dedicated account manager provided who will be taking care of the client relationship and account management activities. The partners will only need to worry about client acquisition while everything else will be taken care of by the company. Moreover, there will be zero charges on all support provided that makes the company a truly next-gen medical franchise business company.
To avail our health care franchise opportunity, please contact:
Alex Marz
Marketing Director, GoTelecare
Contact Number: +1-212-243-3237
Email Id: alex.marz@gotelecare.com
Media Contact
Alex Marz
212-243-3237
***@gotelecare.com
