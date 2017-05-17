 
News By Tag
* Medical Franchise
* Medical Franchise Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Netcong
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817

GoTelecare is Promoting Excellent Medical Franchise Business Opportunities

GoTelecare, an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 27001:2013 certified company, is a leading and global provider of medical billing outsourcing services in the U.S. healthcare domain.
 
 
Medical Franchise Business for Sale
Medical Franchise Business for Sale
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Medical Franchise
* Medical Franchise Business

Industry:
* Home business

Location:
* Netcong - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Services

NETCONG, N.J. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Already a powerful market player, GoTelecare has made a name for itself as a dynamic medical billing services company. The organization is working with some of the notable healthcare providers and payers across the country and has been providing them disciplined assistance in revenue cycle management. Presently, the company is looking for active business partners for its medical franchise business.

A key executive of the company observed "Our unique contribution to a medical practice will be state of the art medical billing services that will reduce billing costs and improve collections. We believe in increasing our client's financial credibility with tailored billing solutions. Also, we combine robust solutions in telemedicine apart from our revenue cycle management services that provide a practice 360-degree support".

The company promises its partner's consistent growth. The franchisees will be responsible for making client acquisition. Complete presales and marketing support will be provided with a comprehensive training that will make the partners of the company job ready. Also, relevant case studies, marketing collaterals, references, testimonials will be provided to make it easier for the partners to extend the business value proposition.

The best part is there will be a dedicated account manager provided who will be taking care of the client relationship and account management activities. The partners will only need to worry about client acquisition while everything else will be taken care of by the company. Moreover, there will be zero charges on all support provided that makes the company a truly next-gen medical franchise business company.

To avail our health care franchise opportunity, please contact:

Alex Marz

Marketing Director, GoTelecare

Contact Number: +1-212-243-3237

Email Id: alex.marz@gotelecare.com

Media Contact
Alex Marz
212-243-3237
***@gotelecare.com
End
Source:GoTelecare Franchise
Email:***@gotelecare.com
Posted By:***@gotelecare.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GoTelecare News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share