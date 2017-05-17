GoTelecare is Promoting Excellent Medical Franchise Business Opportunities

GoTelecare, an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 27001:2013 certified company, is a leading and global provider of medical billing outsourcing services in the U.S. healthcare domain.

-- Already a powerful market player, GoTelecare has made a name for itself as a dynamic medical billing services company. The organization is working with some of the notable healthcare providers and payers across the country and has been providing them disciplined assistance in revenue cycle management. Presently, the company is looking for active business partners for its medical franchise business.A key executive of the company observedThe company promises its partner's consistent growth. The franchisees will be responsible for making client acquisition. Complete presales and marketing support will be provided with a comprehensive training that will make the partners of the company job ready. Also, relevant case studies, marketing collaterals, references, testimonials will be provided to make it easier for the partners to extend the business value proposition.The best part is there will be a dedicated account manager provided who will be taking care of the client relationship and account management activities. The partners will only need to worry about client acquisition while everything else will be taken care of by the company. Moreover, there will be zero charges on all support provided that makes the company a truly next-gen medical franchise business company.To avail our health care franchise opportunity, please contact:Alex MarzMarketing Director, GoTelecareContact Number: +1-212-243-3237Email Id: alex.marz@gotelecare.com