Atlas Elite Entertainment's New Website

Atlas Elite Entertainment is excited to launch their new website and share the many great things to come.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Atlas Elite Entertainment is worldwide music entertainment and motion film company. Its founders are, Rodney Crews, Angel Sessions and Demetrius Guidry. #AEE began early around March of 2012. The website was launch on May 22nd 2017. The team of Atlas Elite Entertainment brings to the table their own special gifts for their company to help make #AEE a successful company and global brand. The new website showcases what Atlas Elite Entertainment is about and outlines the company given details of what Atlas Elite Entertainment focuses on. Each member of the team provides their daily work duties and operation for the company of Atlas Elite Entertainment LLC. The #AEE team wants to provide opportunities for other people in the music and entertainment industry.  Atlas Elite Entertainment had its genesis with Rodney Crews who was an intern with Def Jam Records. Rodney began early before Def Jam recordings, working with South West Productions out of Dallas Texas and Indie Spot based in Charlotte, North Carolina. His nickname was Atlas.  This was there that he learned about the music business.  He eventually became an A&R he scouted and discovered talent.  One day he came up with an idea to write a script for a series made for television.  It took 2 years to finish. A friend, name Bow Legged Lou from the group, Full Force, encouraged him to shop his script for the big screen.  He wrote a script and the rest is history.  The movie is now in the works with Atlas Elite Entertainment and Sony Entertainment.  Rodney quotes: "We at Atlas Elite Entertainment have worked hard to be in a position to create opportunities for others in achieving their goals and live their dreams...We have plenty of huge business opportunities to come, as well as we will continue to strive and grow, only to leave a legacy of greatness. We as a team are on one accord to make our company one of the greatest we can be proud of. We are changing the game."

Demetrius started developing his technical skills working for a software company in the bay area.  At his division's annual meeting he presented an idea for the company to have its own news show to keep their over 2,000 employees worldwide in the loop about what the company was doing in the marketplace.  His vice president loved the idea. Demetrius shot the pilot and the rest was history.  To this day, he has continued developing his passion for shooting and editing videos. He is also a self-taught photographer, graphics designer and webmaster.  Demetrius quotes: "Fans are our new record label of today. Without their support, there will be no one streaming our music, buying our music, and going to our films. They are the ones who help us make what we do possible."  Angel Sessions is a hard-working recording artist, songwriter and business woman. She brings to the table, public relations, (PR) marketing, advertisement and promotion. Angel has been in the music industry for many years. She started out as an worldwide R&B recording artist and songwriter before crossing over to urban gospel music. She has been associated with legendary recording artists who have given her the foundation of which has strongly influenced her singing style of today.  She has 13 albums.  She has won numerous music awards and nominated 10 times for other music awards.  She is also a voting member of The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (The Grammy's). Angel quotes: "I'm excited about our new website and what we have to offer. We at Atlas Elite Entertainment love what we do and together make a great team. I believe in our company and all that we have instore to come. We are very excited to connect with many of the major opportunities that have come our way. There is more to come from Atlas Elite Entertainment. Visit their website at http://www.atlaseliteentertainment.com

