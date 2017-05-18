News By Tag
Atlas Elite Entertainment's New Website
Atlas Elite Entertainment is excited to launch their new website and share the many great things to come.
Demetrius started developing his technical skills working for a software company in the bay area. At his division's annual meeting he presented an idea for the company to have its own news show to keep their over 2,000 employees worldwide in the loop about what the company was doing in the marketplace. His vice president loved the idea. Demetrius shot the pilot and the rest was history. To this day, he has continued developing his passion for shooting and editing videos. He is also a self-taught photographer, graphics designer and webmaster. Demetrius quotes: "Fans are our new record label of today. Without their support, there will be no one streaming our music, buying our music, and going to our films. They are the ones who help us make what we do possible." Angel Sessions is a hard-working recording artist, songwriter and business woman. She brings to the table, public relations, (PR) marketing, advertisement and promotion. Angel has been in the music industry for many years. She started out as an worldwide R&B recording artist and songwriter before crossing over to urban gospel music. She has been associated with legendary recording artists who have given her the foundation of which has strongly influenced her singing style of today. She has 13 albums. She has won numerous music awards and nominated 10 times for other music awards. She is also a voting member of The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (The Grammy's). Angel quotes: "I'm excited about our new website and what we have to offer. We at Atlas Elite Entertainment love what we do and together make a great team. I believe in our company and all that we have instore to come. We are very excited to connect with many of the major opportunities that have come our way. There is more to come from Atlas Elite Entertainment. Visit their website at http://www.atlaseliteentertainment.com
