Sacred Heart High School to graduate 58 students
Alum Dana Sacchetti to deliver commencement address at graduation.
Fifty-six members of the graduating class will go on to further their education in the fall at colleges and universities including the College of the Holy Cross, Columbia University, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Two graduates will enter the US Navy.
Yanni Pappas of Plymouth and Jake Tibbetts of Osterville have been named co-valedictorians of the Class of 2017.
Delivering the commencement address will be Dana Sacchetti, a member of the Sacred Heart Class of 1995 who currently serves as a senior Partnerships and Governance Officer for the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Rome. In this role, he is charged with directing resource mobilization and partnership strategies across WFP operations in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and the Middle East.
Sacchetti previously served as Senior Political Affairs Officer at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). As such, he was part of the delegation that sought to resolve outstanding issues regarding Syria's chemical weapons programme; he also served as speechwriter for the Director-General. Prior to joining the OPCW, he was Program Manager for the Programme of Action for Cancer Therapy (PACT) within the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). At the IAEA, he mobilized resources and managed a portfolio of cancer-related technical cooperation projects and initiatives across thirty countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. He earlier served as senior member of a team that dealt with the Iranian nuclear crisis and the Fukushima nuclear accident emergency in Japan.
Sacchetti, who entered United Nations service after several years in the private sector as management consultant and strategic adviser for Deloitte Consulting, Hewlett-Packard, and other technology firms in Silicon Valley, graduated with distinction from Syracuse University and holds a degree in communications and political science.
"The 58 members of the Class of 2017 have all distinguished themselves in many ways and are certain to make the best use of the education received on the Sacred Heart campus," said Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, President of Sacred Heart School. "We are particularly delighted to have Dana Sacchetti deliver this year's commencement address; he is a true example of the outstanding career path graduates of Sacred Heart can enter."
About Sacred Heart School
Sacred Heart School is a private, co-educational Catholic school system, providing educational opportunities for students from preschool through grade 12 in 35 communities throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. As a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Divine Providence, Sacred Heart School strives to inspire minds, define character and encourage responsible leadership through a curriculum that prepares students to pursue knowledge throughout their lives.
Situated on 100 acres with a present enrollment of 725 students, the Sacred Heart campus encompasses an Early Education Center, Elementary School and High School. The school offers a strong liberal arts curriculum and cutting-edge technology programs in combination with extensive athletic, arts and extra-curricular activities to ensure students a well-rounded education.
Founded in 1947, the school has seen many changes since its inception, including the recent construction of a $2 million Science and Innovation Center, upgrades to the Observatory, the addition of a large organic garden, a new robotics program at the kindergarten level and a full complement of beautiful athletic fields and facilities.
The campus is in use throughout the year as the site of several vibrant summer programs, including SHIELD (Sacred Heart Interdisciplinary Education Leadership Development)
Sacred Heart is proud of its near 100% college acceptance rate and pleased to offer its students opportunities to participate in internship programs with regional financial and technological firms.
Sacred Heart is led by President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, who holds Masters degrees in Theology and Music. Both High School Principal Michael Gill and Early Childhood Center and Elementary School Principal Kim Stoloski hold doctorates in Education.
Sacred Heart School welcomes students of all faiths and diverse backgrounds. The school prides itself in a commitment to developing the whole student, offering an independent school atmosphere and top-tier academics. The Sacred Heart campus is located at 251-399 Bishops Highway, Kingston, MA 02364. For additional information about the school, please visit www.sacredheartkingston.com or call 781-585-7511.
