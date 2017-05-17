News By Tag
SWESTRI Offers A2M Treatment for Osteoarthritis
A protein molecule called Alpha-2-Macroglobulin, more commonly referred to as A2M is a recently discovered compound that arrests the degradation of the cartilage caused by osteoarthritis (OA) and protects the joint. A2M is an advancement in orthopedic science resulting from years of osteoarthritis research.
A2M is a master protease inhibitor that already exists in a person's blood and acts as a powerful inhibitor of cartilage breakdown. It attaches to and removes the destructive proteins in the joint. This molecule works by binding to the enzymes (proteases) that degrade the cartilage cells and tissue.
A patented and proprietary filtration process has been developed that can concentrate the naturally occurring A2M molecule in a person's blood up to 6X. This process allows therapeutic injections in concentrated dosages. A2M is believed to boost natural healing by reducing the additional deterioration of cartilage and support tissue growth with naturally occurring compounds from a person's own blood.
Research has shown that an inflammatory cascade of proteins causes back and joint pain. A recently discovered, unique biomarker called Fibronectin-
It is estimated that approximately 27 million American adults suffer from some form of osteoarthritis (OA). OA is a type of joint disease that results in the breakdown and destruction of cartilage – the connective tissue located between the bones of your joints that helps maintain smooth and painless movement.
Damage to cartilage happens mechanically through physical damage, as well as biochemically. Enzymes in your body – called proteases –accelerate the breakdown of your cartilage and are difficult to remove from your joints. In addition, this type of damage is very challenging the body to repair or restore naturally because cartilage is "avascular" – meaning it doesn't have a blood supply to provide vital proteins, growth factors and cells for tissue regeneration.
With the aging Baby Boomer population combined with the obesity epidemic, OA incidence is expected to rise significantly over the next decade. Earlier detection of joint destruction would likely result in less invasive treatments. Early treatments may reduce or postpone the need for more aggressive and costly joint reconstruction or replacement surgery.
About Southwest Regenerative Institute
Southwest Regenerative Institute also known a 'SWESTRI' was founded to bring breakthrough regenerative therapies to treat people suffering from the pain and degeneration associated with Osteoarthritis. The founders and SWESTRI medical team partner with CRN (Catalyst Regenerative Network) to offer highly effective regenerative therapies supported by proven treatment algorithms, strong scientific research and validated through patient outcomes and testimonials.
