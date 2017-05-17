News By Tag
Family Pet Shows Acquires Connecticut Pet Show from Jenks Productions!
Family Pet Shows expands into New England! Family Pet Shows now producing Connecticut Pet Show!
For the past 25 years the Connecticut Pet show has been produced by Jenks Productions based in Hartford, CT. The transfer of ownership of this pet show is a friendly one from one family owned business to another family owned business.
"We have been waiting to find the right person and company to take over our pet show, and we are very happy that the Garetano Family at Family Pet Shows will continue with and certainly grow the Connecticut Pet Show," said Dennis Jenks.
"We are looking forward to continuing the Connecticut Pet show, with some improvements and additional shows within our show! First and foremost we have moved the show to a pet friendly facility so now pet parents can bring their well-behaved leashed pets with them," said Dennis Garetano of Family Pet Shows. Garetano went on to say, "We have pets attend all our other shows in Pennsylvania and New York – everything from dogs, cats, pot bellied pigs, miniature horses, ferrets – so we are very happy to make the CT show pet friendly now!"
The show will stay in Hartford but moving it to the XL Center, making the show pet friendly and at a larger facility to offer more to Connecticut pet lovers this coming fall.
"The Pet Show has always been the premier event for Connecticut pet lovers. As our business expands we realized the Connecticut Pet Show would be best produced by Family Pet Shows, as they are the experts producing stellar pet events. We feel the Garetano's are positioned to take the Connecticut Pet Show to the next level," stated Wesley Jenks, Vice President of Jenks Productions.
Family Pet Shows has been producing consumer pet shows for more than 20 years and currently have 3 shows in Pennsylvania (Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo in Oaks PA, Lehigh Valley Pet Expo in Allentown, PA and the Morgantown Pet Expo in PA) , 2 shows on Long Island, (Long Island Pet Expo in the Park, every September in Copiague, NY and their larger show Long Island Pet Expo, every March at Suffolk Community College in Brentwood, NY). Family Pet Shows is excited to add the Connecticut Pet Show to their roster and is a big addition to their company.
The Connecticut Pet Show normally held in October will now be held in November annually. This year's show dates are November 11-12, 2017
Harford is the center of New England and fits perfectly into our expansion plans for Family Pet Shows," said Karen Garetano of Family Pet Show. "We are looking forward to the show in November and already have many of our vendors and pet acts excited about the show!"
All attractions of the November 2017 Connecticut Pet Show will be announced soon.
Dennis and Karen Garetano, the show organizers allow animal rescue groups that are official non-for-profit organizations to have a free space at all of their events, and Connecticut as well. Animal rescue groups at their shows offer public information, education on responsible pet ownership and care.
For more information about the Family Pet Shows go to http://www.FamilyPetShows.com or call (631) 423-0620.
For press inquiries or an interview with Dennis or Karen Garetano contact Nancy E. Hassel at Nancy@AmericanPetProfessionals.com or call (631) 446-1105.
About Family Pet Shows:
Family Pet Shows, formerly known as The Horse and Pet Expo, a family owned and operated company run by Karen and Dennis Garetano and their son Joe Garetano. In 1994, after years of publishing Horseworld USA magazine, they thought of the idea to host a horse expo in Pennsylvania and held their first show in 1994 Fort Washington, PA. After two years of successfully hosting the first horse expo, they expanded the show to include other pets and changed the name to Horse and Pet Expo and began adding new locations. The company now hosts seven different pet expos annually in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania drawing in crowds of thousands of pet lovers to each of their shows. Karen and Dennis have always been dedicated to making the shows educational, fun, importance of responsible pet ownership, entertaining with talent of various pet and human acts and having many pet vendors and rescue groups. They graciously offer free booth space to 501 c 3 rescue and adoption groups to help save many animal lives. Unlike some pet shows, the majority of the floor space is devoted to entertainment and educational program presented by their various acts. They strive on making this truly a family and pet friendly pet show in every venue.
