FreeStyle ESDPlus improves look, comfort and static control capabilities
"ESD floorings typically have tiny black dots as part of the surface pattern. That has nothing to do with aesthetics but is a byproduct of making an ESD tile," said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech, Inc., parent company of StaticStop a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products from recycled materials. "With ESDPlus, we've been able to design a tile without the dots that can address the trend towards smaller devices generating greater static electricity while offering an attractive looking tile that's also far more comfortable to stand on for long periods of time."
StaticStop's FreeStyle ESDPlus comes in six attractive styles: Summer Sky; Coastal Fog; Moss; Night Sky; Sand Box; and Quarry Sand. Additionally, each ESD Plus tile comes with a polyurethane finish pre-applied, while other ESD floors require finishes to be field-applied and re-furbished regularly. Consequently, StaticStop's FreeStyle ESD Plus™ finish looks better longer and is far easier to maintain.
StaticStop's FreeStyle ESD Plus™ employs a patented interlocking technology for easy installation without messy glues or adhesives. That enables new flooring to be installed with little or no down time.
"StaticStop's FreeStyle ESD Plus™, with its polyurethane finish, gives you the benefit of a floor that mitigates the impact of static electricity, looks great and is easy to maintain. And with our interlocking technology, areas of the floor that experience more use can be replaced individually as needed," said Ricciardelli. "."
StaticStop's FreeStyle ESD Plus™ is made from mostly recycled materials that are 100 percent recyclable. These materials create a static-controlled environment that's perfect for industries that significantly utilize electronics and sensitive data like electronics manufacturing, communications, aerospace, biotech, healthcare industries, and other high-tech industries.
StaticStop's FreeStyle ESD Plus™ is manufactured to provide a durable and long-lasting floor covering under a range of temperature and exposure conditions and is backed by a 10-Year limited warranty against wear. To request samples and a copy of ESD flooring binder, please call 508-583-3200 or visit www.selectechinc.com.
About Static Stop
Static Stop is a division of SelecTech, Inc., which was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives making them some of the "greenest" and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech's flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.
Selectech's ESD flooring division, Static Stop™, is a full service ESD flooring products and services provider. Static Stop manufacturers patented interlocking ESD flooring products including Freestyle ESD™ and Selectile ESD™ interlocking tiles. They also offer a full service line of ESD flooring including ESD Vinyl Tile, ESD Carpet Tile, ESD Epoxy Coatings and ESD Cleaning and Finishing products.
