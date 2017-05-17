News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BGP Releases New Cloud-Based POS PremierMerchant
The company has been in the point of sale software industry for over 15 years, and the release of the new software marks a new chapter with the company. Premier Wireless, the company's first point of sale software, was tailored specifically with prepaid wireless dealers in mind. Over the past decade Business Professional Group has been working hand in hand with wireless dealers to develop Premier Wireless into the industry leader that it is today. They've taken that same drive and understanding to the general point of sale industry with Premier Merchant, while including the integrations that made Premier Wireless great for wireless dealers.
Premier Merchant includes a full array of features covering all aspects of managing your business, from inventory and customer management to employee resources and custom reporting. Users of Premier Wireless will also notice a familiar feature, the customer rewards program. The rewards program let's businesses track all of your customers' points that they earn when spending money in your store, and reward them with discounts on items. In addition to the features that existing customers of Premier Wireless may be accustomed to, Premier Merchant also offers wholesale options, as well as in-store credit and a new employee management module. Not only can you manage all of the stores products, customers, and sales, you can now manage your employee schedules, wages, and set daily tasks and sales goals for employees. Users can view their work schedules, request time off through the system, and also see how much commission they may have earned on sales.
Wireless dealers can breathe a sigh of relief, with Premier Merchant's built-in reconciliation tools dealers can reconcile with their carriers in a fraction of the time it takes to normally compare reports. Business owners can also create their own custom reports based on specific information they're trying to pull, and save their favorite reports for future use. Pulling reports for activations, commissions, promotions, employee sales, and just about any sales data you can think of is pulled in just a few simple clicks.
Business Professional Group has also partnered with Enterprise Payment Options, LLC to provide an all-in-one point of sale solution that any retail business owner can benefit from. The partnered company offers competitive rates, EMV-complant devices, and direct merchant service integration within the software. Premier Merchant is currently in the testing phase, and the company is shooting for an early-summer release. Businesses looking to find out more information can visit their website for more information on the software, http://www.PremierMerchant.com.
Contact
Jamie Thompson
***@premiermerchant.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse