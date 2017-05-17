PSTA Florida installing the ECO Fuel System on their Fleet - ECOFuelMax

Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is completing installation of the ECO Fuel Enhancer on their Fleet of Gillig Coach Buses

Cary Nagdeman, Warehouse Director

(561) 899-9919

Cary Nagdeman, Warehouse Director
(561) 899-9919

-- After ten months of continuous testing PSTA has saved thousands of dollars per bus for a minimal expense of $390. REGEN's or Diesel Regeneration Cycles have plagued Coach Bus operations due to extensive stop and go driving.The ECO Fuel Enhancer is a No Chemical, No Maintenance in line fuel enhancer that reduced Hydrocarbon Pollution by increasing the Reid Vapor Pressure in Fuel causing it to burn more volatile and cleaner. Hydrocarbon Pollution and the Soot un-burnt Diesel Fuel releases can be reduced as much as 70+%. The ECOFuelMax System has a 90 day No Risk Guarantee; it can be returned for any reason within 90 days of purchase for a refund.DPF Diesel Particulate Filter maintenance and replacement along with fuel savings is easy to obtain by the installation of the ECOFuelMax System. For over 10 years and over 38,000 successful installations on Yellow School Buses in Texas prompted PSTA to give it a try.Joe Cheney Jr. Deputy Director of Transportation was the second in Florida to initiate the installation of the ECO System in August of 2016. Since then over 70 units and counting have been installed on their Gillig ISB Diesel motors. Forced REGEN Cycles have all but stopped due to Mr. Cheney's oversight and maintenance.His Gillig Buses travel +/-300 miles per day with an average speed of 16 MPH stop and go all day long. To assist in maintaining his Buses he now cleans his DPF Filters, EGR Valves and EGR Coolers without heat using Cobra Clean a Biodegradable Non Acidic, Non Caustic cleaner to help keep his Coach Buses running smooth with improved efficiency.Several other Florida Municipalities have taken notice and are initiating the installation of the ECOFuelMax on their Coach Buses. Broward Transit, JTA (Jacksonville Transit Authority), PalmTran (Palm Beach) and other private Coach Companies are installing the ECO System. To date nothing but praise for the low cost and high reward for their actions.The ECO System works on any motor and will not affect any warranties, it in no way modifies any motor, it only treats fuel. Anyone interested in learning more can call Cary Nagdeman, Warehouse Director or email for more information.