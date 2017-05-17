News By Tag
* Cbc
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Summer Programs Will Give Teens And Young Adults Tools For Social And Academic Success
Cognitive and Behavioral Consultants (CBC) of Westchester Offers Techniques to Bolster Learning, Interpersonal Skills, and Confidence
It's also the time to get ready for what comes next.
Cognitive and Behavioral Consultants (CBC), a group of internationally-
The high school and college success groups are designed to help increase organization, planning, and self-management skills and will cover a variety of topics including:
• Creating and maintaining a calendar of appointments, responsibilities, and deadlines
• Organizing papers, notebooks, and files
• Learning how to get started on assignments/
• Breaking down large projects into component parts with an action plan
• Increasing focus and sustained attention
• Strategies for reducing procrastination and improving self-control
Students in the Social Success Group learn and practice skills to build self-confidence and navigate social situations including:
· Changing worry thoughts experienced in social situations
· Conversational skills
· Assertiveness skills
· Social effectiveness skills
· Reducing anxiety in social settings
"During the high school and college years and even into their mid-20s, young people are highly focused on mastering classroom knowledge," said Alec L. Miller, PsyD. Co-Founder & Clinical Director of CBC. "It's easy to forget how crucial these years are for psychic development as well. At this age, they're actually learning how to learn. They're learning how to manage life as an adult."
CBC's summer sessions are facilitated by pioneering mental health practitioners specializing in evidence-based treatments that address a wide variety of issues. Cutting-edge cognitive and behavioral therapy techniques are employed to create, apply, and sustain positive habits.
Summer programs at CBC include High School Success, for students entering or in high school, and College Success, for young adults who are entering or in college. Participants meet once a week for eight weeks and concentrate one of two core areas.
CBC also offers Summer DBT Intensive Groups for Young Adults, geared toward high school graduates aged 18-25 who would benefit from skills that promote emotional resilience and effective behaviors – especially those preparing to transition to a new situation such as college or living independently. The nine-week program uses a Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) approach to instill and practice techniques like mindfulness, distress tolerance, emotional regulation, and effective social skills.
Miller said the group format is highly effective in fostering strategies for positive social interactions and academic achievement. "Participants know they're not alone when they see peers struggling with similar issues. Empathy makes for a more supportive environment."
Specializing in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, CBC provides clinical and wellness services through custom designed programs for adults, adolescents, children, couples, and families as well as schools, agencies, and businesses. Co-Founder by Drs. Lata K. McGinn and Alec Miller, CBC uses evidence-based approaches to assist individuals with issues ranging from life stress to mild and severe psychological disorders. They have offices in White Plains and Manhattan. More information about the classes can be obtained by calling 212-595-9559 (tel:(212)%20595-
Note To Media: Interviews and additional information is available. For arrangements please contact: RisaHoag, risa@gmgpr.com (mailto:Hoag,%
Media Contact
Risa Hoag
risa@gmgpr.com;
risa@gmgpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse