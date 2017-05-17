PODS® Houston Shows the Upside of Downsizing

End

-- Some 10,000 people will turn 65 every day for the next 20 years in the U.S., and by 2050, one in five Americans will be seniors, according to the Associated Press.While some retirees may choose to stay put in expansive suburban homes, many seniors are making a different choice: downsizing to a more comfortable and easily accessible home, whether it be a ground-level condo in a more walkable neighborhood closer to public transit and healthcare facilities, a tiny beachfront estate they've always dreamed of, or an assisted living center.Meanwhile, some empty-nesters continue to work but are also looking to downsize. According to a 2013 Urban Land Institute survey, 72% of Baby Boomers surveyed said they would rather live in a smaller house but have a shorter commute than live in a larger home and make a lengthy trek to the office.PODS Houston offers tips for downsizing:n Have a plan: Set a realistic goal based on income and accessibility, not items in your current home.n Involve your family: Plan a group decluttering and packing party.n Have a yard sale: AARP suggests you ask yourself: "When is the last time I used this?"n Donate:Everything that doesn't sell can be donated to a good cause.How PODS unique containers and services can help you sell downsize to a more suitable home:When sifting through items, on-site PODS container storage can help alleviate the clutter.Items that are too precious to part with but have no place in a smaller home can be easily stored in an offsite PODS Storage Center.Pack at your own pace.Onceit's time tomove to a new location, PODS containers travel with you to the next location."The easiest way to start the downsizing process is to use a portable PODS container," says Tim Preston, Vice President and General Manager of PODS of Houston. "They stay on your property until the job is finished or are whisked away to one of our secure storage facilities."PODS of Houston is one of the largest independently-owned franchises of PODS Enterprises, LLC. in the country and is the leading provider of moving and storage services to residents and businesses throughout the greater Houston area. PODS of Houston is locally owned and operated and began serving Houston-area residents in 2003.Each year, PODS of Houston donates moving and storage solutions for more than 20 Houston-area charities in support of their contributions to the community. The Salvation Army, Houston Arts Alliance, the YMCA and Toys for Tots are among the many organizations PODS of Houston partners with annually.PODS is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 500,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 150,000 PODS containers in service.