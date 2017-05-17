News By Tag
South Shore Chamber of Commerce Foundation launches BZwise
Applications for proprietary mentoring program now available.
The business enhancement program, offered exclusively by the South Shore Chamber, offers a customized mentorship and coaching opportunity for business owners and entrepreneurs seeking to grow their business and skills.
The program is offered in 3, 6 or 12-month engagements and facilitated by a team of professionals from a wide range of industries, including finance, marketing, legal, human resources and accounting.
Requirements to participate in this customized program include: membership in the South Shore Chamber of Commerce; a clear understanding of your market and business; time to commit to the program; and the ability to identify your business goals and objectives.
Applications for BZwise™ are available by visiting the Chamber website. For more information, contact info@bzwise.org.
About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce
The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
