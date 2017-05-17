 
Industry News





Waukesha Condominium Open May 28th

 
 
Alder Condominium Unit
Alder Condominium Unit
WAUKESHA, Wis. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- There will be a move-in ready model open in Belman Homes` Woodland Hills Condominium Development Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 28th from 1-3 p.m., and they encourage you to stop out and take a tour!

Enjoy breath taking pond views from the partially covered deck in sought after Woodland Hills. Move right into this very well maintained condo. Entertain the family in the beautiful finished lower level offering a huge activity room, third bedroom and full bath. This unit offers an open concept floor plan including a study area. Don't worry about giving up all the good stuff, this condo offers it all!

3 Bedrooms, 3 Bath, 2 Garage Spaces, and 2,880 Total Sq. Ft.

Address: 3426 Sequoia Circle Waukesha, Wisconsin 53188

Directions: Woodland Hills is located on Highway 18 (Summit Avenue) just west of Highway TT. North on Woodland Hills Drive to Sequoia Circle, turn left to property.

Contact Sherri Cudnohoske for more information or to schedule a private showing! (262)442-5296

ABOUT BELMAN HOMES:

Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur" and "Best Company Culture" in addition to many other accolades in recent years. Located in Waukesha this custom homebuilder, REALTOR®, and land developer takes pride in their hand-finished stick-built homes using their loyal team of craftsmen for over 35 years. For more information, please contact Belman Homes at 262-544-4648 or visit: http://www.belmanhomes.com

Source:Belman Homes
Email:***@belmanhomes.com Email Verified
