Waukesha Condominium Open May 28th
Enjoy breath taking pond views from the partially covered deck in sought after Woodland Hills. Move right into this very well maintained condo. Entertain the family in the beautiful finished lower level offering a huge activity room, third bedroom and full bath. This unit offers an open concept floor plan including a study area. Don't worry about giving up all the good stuff, this condo offers it all!
3 Bedrooms, 3 Bath, 2 Garage Spaces, and 2,880 Total Sq. Ft.
Address: 3426 Sequoia Circle Waukesha, Wisconsin 53188
Directions: Woodland Hills is located on Highway 18 (Summit Avenue) just west of Highway TT. North on Woodland Hills Drive to Sequoia Circle, turn left to property.
Contact Sherri Cudnohoske for more information or to schedule a private showing! (262)442-5296
ABOUT BELMAN HOMES:
Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur"
Belman Homes
***@belmanhomes.com
