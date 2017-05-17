Sensational Song Stylist Jonathan Karrant appearing at the Smith Center in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS
- May 23, 2017
-- Singer Jonathan Karrant takes the stage in the Cabaret Jazz room at the Smith Center for the Perfoming Arts on Tuesday, June 13th at 8:00pm. "Jonathan Karrant is one hip jazz vocalists, born to sing and swing with style" - Jazz Corner Jonathan's album, "On and On" hit #4 on Billboard Jazz charts. He has received honors throughout the states including; the New York City Jazz Cabaret Honors, "Best Singer" for the Bravo California Awards and was named one of the top 12 rising jazz vocalists in New York by the NYC Jazz Record. "A voice, romantic without being cloying, warm but not forced, Jonathan carries songs with an emotional weight that reaches your soul. At the same time he can swing with the kind of jazz suave that was patented by Mel Torme"- Cabaret Scenes. From classic selections of the American Songbook to bringing his own jazzy twist to contemporary songs, you'll be trilled by this engaging young singer. For June 13th, Jonathan has some new arrangements to share with you as well as popular requests and some obscure songs that are not your typical standards. He will be joined by saxophonist Charles McNeal, pianist Jason Corpuz, bassist David Osterm and drummer Paul Ringenbach.
Ticket link: www.thesmithcenter.com/event/jonathan-karrant/
For more information view his website at: JonathanKarrant.com