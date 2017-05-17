News By Tag
Lennar Bringing New Homes to Battle Ground This Summer
"We're very excited to announce this upcoming community," said Sia Howe, Marketing Manager for Lennar Portland. "This collection of single-family homes offers a fantastic lifestyle, great features and modern floorplans."
In total, home shoppers have four distinctive floorplans to choose from at Copper Leaf. Available in one- to two-story designs, sizes range approximately from 1,659 to 2,322 square feet, three to four bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms. The floorplans at Copper Leaf are designed for the way people live today, with open-concept living areas, gourmet kitchens and luxurious master suites.
Every home at Copper Leaf also comes with some of today's most popular upgrades and features at no additional cost thanks to Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program. Features such as solar electric packages, air conditioning, granite countertops in the kitchen, beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and more.
Set in Battle Ground, this new community is located in the well-rated Clark County. Located just moments away from the community is Kiwanis park with multiple basketball courts, large grass fields, playgrounds for all ages, and picnic areas for enjoying the great outdoors.
To stay informed as more information becomes available for Copper Leaf, join the interest list at https://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
