Lennar Bringing New Homes to Battle Ground This Summer

 
 
Copper Leaf will bring a collection of new homes to Clark County this summer.
Copper Leaf will bring a collection of new homes to Clark County this summer.
 
VANCOUVER, Wash. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is thrilled to announce they will be opening a new home community this summer in Battle Ground, with Copper Leaf. The interest list for this community is now forming. Interested parties are strongly encouraged to sign up to stay informed as more information becomes released.

"We're very excited to announce this upcoming community," said Sia Howe, Marketing Manager for Lennar Portland. "This collection of single-family homes offers a fantastic lifestyle, great features and modern floorplans."

In total, home shoppers have four distinctive floorplans to choose from at Copper Leaf. Available in one- to two-story designs, sizes range approximately from 1,659 to 2,322 square feet, three to four bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms.  The floorplans at Copper Leaf are designed for the way people live today, with open-concept living areas, gourmet kitchens and luxurious master suites.

Every home at Copper Leaf also comes with some of today's most popular upgrades and features at no additional cost thanks to Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program. Features such as solar electric packages, air conditioning, granite countertops in the kitchen, beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and more.

Set in Battle Ground, this new community is located in the well-rated Clark County.  Located just moments away from the community is Kiwanis park with multiple basketball courts, large grass fields, playgrounds for all ages, and picnic areas for enjoying the great outdoors.

To stay informed as more information becomes available for Copper Leaf, join the interest list at https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/washington/vancouver/bat....

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
