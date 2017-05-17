Castle Placement Named Exclusive Agent - $10 million Capital Raise - Virtual Receptionist Technology

Contact

-- Virtual Communications Corporation (VCC) announced today that it has engaged Castle Placement as its exclusive placement agent to raise $10 million of capital. Proceeds will be used by VCC to further develop, market and expand its patented virtual receptionist technology business.Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, VCC's main product is ALICE Receptionist, which provides visitor screening, check-in, and lobby monitoring at a fraction of the cost of employing live receptionists. VCC has over 300 installations across 11 countries, including government agencies, large corporations, and small businesses. The market potential for this product is large and growing – there are over 5 million commercial buildings in the US alone. The management team, led by CEO Mike Yoder, has substantial experience in the technology sector.Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises equity and debt private capital for start-up, early-stage and middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. It uses a robust and innovative technology platform to connect issuers with global institutional investors. Castle Placement has over 27,000 private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders.