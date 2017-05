John Marshall Bank Announces Executive Promotions

Executive advancements commensurate with fast growth of Bank

Contact

Bruce Gemmill

***@johnmarshallbank.com Bruce Gemmill

End

-- Today, John Marshall Bank (the "Bank") announced the promotion of five executive bank officers. Each of these individual advancements reflects John Marshall Bank's rapid expansion over the past ten years and its commitment to serving businesses and consumers in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.Bill Ridenour, President and Chief Banking OfficerCarl Dodson, President and Chief Risk OfficerKent Carstater, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial OfficerLinda Fourney, Executive Vice President-Human ResourcesJennifer Manning, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting OfficerBill Ridenour, President and Chief Lending Officer, who has also been with the Bank for the past nine years, has been given the additional title of Chief Banking Officer. In his expanded role, Mr. Ridenour will manage the Bank's commercial lending, consumer lending, cash management and business development activities.Carl Dodson has been the Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Bank for the past nine years. As President and Chief Risk Officer, Mr. Dodson will assume the principal role of managing credit, operational, compliance, and information technology risk in the Bank.Kent Carstater joined the Bank in July 2016 as Senior Vice President of Market Risk Management. In his new role as Chief Financial Officer, Kent will assume responsibility for the overall financial and interest rate risk management activities of the Bank.Linda Fourney joined the Bank in February 2014 as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Her promotion to Executive Vice President reflects the strong contribution she has made in recruiting, motivating and developing the Bank's talented staff.Jennifer Manning joined the Bank in March 2015 as Senior Vice President and Director of Finance and Accounting. In her role as Chief Accounting Officer, Jennifer will lead the the Bank's accounting, financial reporting, and budgeting activities.John Maxwell, Chairman and CEO said, "Bill, Carl, Kent, Linda and Jennifer each have been significant contributors to the Bank's success. Their new roles reflect the management structure we need to continue our strong growth and profitability;to take advantage of the void created by the rapid consolidation of the local Washington DC community banking market, and to continue the execution of our strategic plan to be the best community bank in every market we serve."2016 marked John Marshall Bank's 10th year in business. Over its 10-year span, customer service, satisfaction, and success have inspired the bank's leaders who have helped it to grow into one of the Washington, DC metropolitan region's fastest growing and most profitable community banksPlease visit http://www.johnmarshallbank.com For more information or to schedule an interview with a John Marshall Bank spokesperson, please contact Bruce Gemmill of John Marshall Bank at 703-584-0870 or bgemmill@johnmarshallbank.com