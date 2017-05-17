News By Tag
A Pet with Paws Launches Eco-Friendly, Stylish and Functional Bentley Training Pouch
A Pet with Paws has launched The Bentley: A stylish and feminine training pouch that dog owners or trainers will appreciate due to its innovative "green" design and functionality.
Over the years, dog training services have become in high demand as pet owners continue to demonstrate a willingness to invest in the wellbeing of their canines. In addition, pet parents or handlers are seeking the right products and tools to help make training a more pleasurable experience. A training pouch is an essential item on that list. One reason The Bentley Training Pouch is unlike other pouches on the market is because of its designer and feminine appeal.
"Training a dog is hard work and could get messy at times, but that doesn't mean your training pouch should be simple and bland," expresses Founder of A Pet with Paws, Ann Greenberg, "I wanted to create a training bag that would stand out in a fashionable way, while keeping items organized and within easy access for the handler. We accomplished this when we designed The Bentley."
Similar to all products at A Pet with Paws, the Bentley is an eco-friendly, vegan, cruelty-free bag. More than ever before, pet consumers are choosing higher quality products that not only benefit their pet's health, but are safe and sustainable for the planet too. At first glance, the pouch looks like leather; however upon closer examination, you realize your eye has been tricked and what you are seeing is a crisp photo printed image on fabric made from recycled plastic bottles!
The Bentley is available in two colors: Pecan and Cobalt Blue. The outside of the pouch features an elastic mesh pocket, perfect for storing a dog's favorite bouncy ball. On the other side is a spot to easily access your pup's poop bags. The inside of the pouch is lined with a bright yellow fabric. This color makes it easy to spot treats. There's an additional zippered pouch inside, ideal for storing your phone, keys, business cards, etc. This storage area is a nice way to keep your belongings separated from dog treats and crumb-free. The Bentley also features a clip that can attach to your pocket or belt loop. There is a strap that is flexible so that it can be worn as a fanny pack or as a purse.
"I chose to name the pouch Bentley after an inspirational story about a Maltese who was rescued at only two pounds in Manhattan. Thankfully, Bentley the Maltese was nursed back to good health by her Parisian owner. This makes the pouch extra special to me," Ann Greenberg says, "Overall, I truly believe dog handlers will find training more fun and enjoyable, all while giving back to the environment by simply using The Bentley Training Pouch!"
About A Pet with Paws: A Pet with Paws takes being an eco-conscious company seriously and feels it is their responsibility to contribute towards protecting and respecting our environment. This fabulous company has partnered with Tress for the Future and for every bag, carrier, or accessory that is purchased a tree is planted. Learn more about A Pet with Paws at: www.apetwithpaws.com.
