Industry News





Los Angeles Quinceanera Magazine Expo August 20, 2017 Pomona Fairplex

Quinceanera Magazine LA, the number 1 publication for planning a Quinceanera. Win your quince dress, plan your quince with all your family and have fun with our fashion show and Special Singer guest!
 
 
LOS ANGELES - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Quinceanera Expo by Quinceanera Magazine™brings together top line vendors for Quinceaneras, Latino Brides, Sweet Sixteen, and Prom Queens to meet and learn more about new products and services. Quinceanera Magazine EXPOS bring our advertisers to life, whom help bring special moments to many events. Pomona Fairplex is where we will celebrate our 25th EXPO within Los Angeles metro area. Our fashion shows feature all national brands, exclusive Designers and innovative choreographies and the most ultimate entertainment for any celebration!

August 20, 2017 at Pomona Fairplex 12pm-5pm

https://losangelesexpoquinceaneramagazineaugust2017.event...

The Quinceanera Magazine EXPO is produced by Regional Director Norma Capitanachi, "We look to elevate the level of entrepreneurship among vendors that wish to reach out to the Latino market." Quinceanera Magazine EXPO allows our brands to connect directly to Hispanic families by providing them with an intangible experience.

Bella Sera

Dave and Busters

Disneyland

Disney Movies

Disney Resort

Disney Royal Ball

Michael"s

Wells Fargo

Cardenas Markets

Northgate Markets

Contact
Quinceanera Magazine Los Angeles
Norma Capitanachi
7149009816
***@quinceanerasmagazine.com
