News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Transatlantic trio Johnathan Christian release new single 'One Last Night'
Until recently, Johnathan Christian were Johnathan Mooney (the New Creatures, New York City) and Christian Granquist (the Atom; Stockholm, Sweden). For their upcoming third full-length record, "Dark Hallways," they have been joined by drummer and producer Tiger Koehn (also of the New Creatures).
Johnathan Christian cite as influences for their new "One Last Night" single such legends of the death rock and gothic sound as Siouxsie & the Banshees, Joy Division, Blue for Two, David Bowie, Depeche Mode, and Christian Death. Fans of any or all of the above can expect much to appreciate in "One Last Night," and if it's any indication, in their forthcoming LP, too.
Johnathan Christian's previous two LPs racked up over 2.5 million streams and sales, easily making them one of the more popular gothic/alternative crews. Their consistent quality clutched the interest of Danish electro-industrial pioneer Leæther Strip (Claus Larsen) who lent his skill as producer to "One Last Night."
"It was really great for me to work on this fine new song," writes Leæther Strip. "'One last night' is one of those songs I wish I had composed myself. As a fellow songwriter, it's always a privilege to get to produce and mix a song that is so well composed and arranged."
"One Last Night" by Johnathan Christian and produced by Leæther Strip is available from over 700 quality music stores online worldwide now. Also watch for the "Dark Hallways" LP due out winter 2017. Get in early, fans of dark music everywhere. Very early.
-S. McCauley
Lead Press Release Writer
www.MondoTunes.com
"One Last Night" by Johnathan Christian –
https://www.amazon.com/
Official Website –
http://jchristianmusic.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse