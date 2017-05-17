News By Tag
ACEC/MA announces CDR Maguire Inc as 2017 winner of Silver Engineering Excellence Award
The Muddy Creek Restoration Bridge project is in the towns of Chatham and Harwich on Cape Cod.
The 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards were announced at the recent ACEC/MA Engineering Excellence and Awards Gala with emcees Carol Gladstone, Commissioner of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and Commissioner Leo Roy of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
CDR Maguire, with offices in Boston, was retained by the towns of Chatham and Harwich to design the ecological restoration and bridge project advanced by the two client towns with support from the Massachusetts Division of Ecological Restoration, Cape Cod Conservation District, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the US Fish and Wildlife Service Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program.
Two concrete culverts were replaced by a simple span integral abutment bridge which carries Route 28 over Muddy Creek on the Harwich-Chatham Town line in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The goal of the project is to reestablish natural tidal flow between Muddy Creek and Pleasant Bay while restoring degraded wetlands.
"The winning projects exemplify ingenuity and professionalism and represent the breadth of engineering's contribution to our everyday lives," said ACEC/MA President Mark S. Bartlett PE, Senior Associate at Stantec, Inc. "They are outstanding examples of how engineers connect communities, provide safe and reliable water and energy, and make our buildings safe and efficient. The professional engineers and their colleagues at our member firms are dedicated to working on quality infrastructure, which wouldn't otherwise exist. These outstanding projects are but a few examples of the quality work designed by Massachusetts engineering firms."
About ACEC/MA
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) is the business association of the Massachusetts engineering industry, representing over 120 independent engineering companies engaged in the development of transportation, environmental, industrial, and other infrastructure. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Boston, MA, ACEC/MA is a member organization of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) based in Washington, DC. ACEC is a national federation of 51 state and regional organizations. For more information on ACEC/MA, visit their website at www.acecma.org. ACEC/MA is undertaking an awareness campaign to educate the public on the many contributions engineers make (or the engineering innovations)
