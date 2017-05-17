 
News By Tag
* MA engineering
* #EngineeringGoFigure
* Engineering
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chatham
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817


ACEC/MA announces CDR Maguire Inc as 2017 winner of Silver Engineering Excellence Award

The Muddy Creek Restoration Bridge project is in the towns of Chatham and Harwich on Cape Cod.
 
 
Muddy Creek project
Muddy Creek project
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
MA engineering
#EngineeringGoFigure
Engineering

Industry:
Engineering

Location:
Chatham - Massachusetts - US

CHATHAM, Mass. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) has named CDR Maguire Inc. as a winner of its 2017 Silver Engineering Excellence Award for work on the Muddy Creek Restoration Bridge project in the towns of Chatham and Harwich, Massachusetts.

The 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards were announced at the recent ACEC/MA Engineering Excellence and Awards Gala with emcees Carol Gladstone, Commissioner of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and Commissioner Leo Roy of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

CDR Maguire, with offices in Boston, was retained by the towns of Chatham and Harwich to design the ecological restoration and bridge project advanced by the two client towns with support from the Massachusetts Division of Ecological Restoration, Cape Cod Conservation District, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the US Fish and Wildlife Service Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program.

Two concrete culverts were replaced by a simple span integral abutment bridge which carries Route 28 over Muddy Creek on the Harwich-Chatham Town line in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The goal of the project is to reestablish natural tidal flow between Muddy Creek and Pleasant Bay while restoring degraded wetlands.

"The winning projects exemplify ingenuity and professionalism and represent the breadth of engineering's contribution to our everyday lives," said ACEC/MA President Mark S. Bartlett PE, Senior Associate at Stantec, Inc. "They are outstanding examples of how engineers connect communities, provide safe and reliable water and energy, and make our buildings safe and efficient. The professional engineers and their colleagues at our member firms are dedicated to working on quality infrastructure, which wouldn't otherwise exist. These outstanding projects are but a few examples of the quality work designed by Massachusetts engineering firms."

About ACEC/MA
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) is the business association of the Massachusetts engineering industry, representing over 120 independent engineering companies engaged in the development of transportation, environmental, industrial, and other infrastructure. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Boston, MA, ACEC/MA is a member organization of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) based in Washington, DC.  ACEC is a national federation of 51 state and regional organizations. For more information on ACEC/MA, visit their website at www.acecma.org. ACEC/MA is undertaking an awareness campaign to educate the public on the many contributions engineers make (or the engineering innovations) in everyday life through their hash tag #EngineeringGoFigure. To Follow us on Twitter:  @ACECMA
End
Source:ACEC/MA
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:MA engineering, #EngineeringGoFigure, Engineering
Industry:Engineering
Location:Chatham - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share