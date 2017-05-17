Rapper Mister Guwop releases new EP 'King of the Bando'

 
Industry News





NEW YORK - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The rapper and producer of hip hop has released his new EP record, "King of the Bando." The EP album contains six original Mister Guwop tracks for a listening time of around 20 minutes. It has been proudly published on the 1300 Block Records independent record label without the involvement of the corporate music industry. In addition to the considerable talents of Mister Guwop, "King of the Bando" features performances by Deshawn$antana and $ayyyAD. Unique, cutting-edge, and presenting one of the most intriguing hip-hop songwriters to appear in 2017, "King of the Bando" is evidence that Mister Guwop is a rap artist for the modern era.

Mister Guwop cites as main artistic influences Lil' Wayne, 2 Chains, G-Herbo, J Cole, and Kevin Gates. His own sound is more pared-down than this, showcasing skillful lyrical and rap performances more than synthesized background music or complicated digital beats, but fans of drum and bass will find plenty of both on "King of the Bando," too.

Asked to describe the general themes of his new "King of the Bando" EP album, Mister Guwop writes, "It's that life shouldn't be taken for granted, and you should turn up some weed and have fun at all times."

A lifelong music artist, Mister Guwop notes that, "I been writing my whole life, but when I met Gang, I knew we could make something nice."

The Gang he refers to is GuWop Gang, with whom Mister Guwop released the "Juggin Like Ryan" full-length record early in 2016. This album was quickly followed by "Juggin Like Ryan 2." Both releases are from the 1300 Block Records label and still available for listening online at YouTube and other online music resources.

"King of the Bando" by Mister Guwop is available from 1300 Block Records at over 700 quality music stores online worldwide now.

-S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.MondoTunes.com

"King of the Bando" by Mister Guwop –

https://itun.es/us/BSGAjb

Official Twitter –

@misterguwop92
