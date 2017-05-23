News By Tag
As Seen In CNET, Bicycle Makeover Makes the Top 20 List
Bicycle Makeover's Demon Bike Makes the 20 Tricked-Out Bicycle List
"It was a total shock and quite humbling to see my work selected by one of the largest tech review and news companies out there!" says Richie Caiazza, President and Owner of Bicycle Makeover
The Demon Bike was created for Anthony Snoble, Ironman World Championship Kona Qualifier and Multiple Xterra World Championship Maui Qualifier without a single hint or suggestion of design. Simply using only trust in Richie to customize it to fit him and his taste.
At first, custom bikes were painted, expensive and typically were catered to professional athletes. "It was common to customize the little stuff including your handlebar tape, saddle, and clothing, but previously your bike was only available in the color the manufacturer chose" says Richie. He wanted to serve to the masses, making it more affordable plus keeping the value of the bike without voiding the warranty. So Richie started wrapping his own bikes and quickly got attention from locals, then apparel brands and eventually went nationwide. Bikes or just the frames are shipped directly to the shop and turnaround is within a few days.
Richie's process of creating one of a kind bicycles for clients starts with understanding their color palate, interests, tastes and hobbies. All bikes truly take on the client's personality as a form of art including a "Freedom Bike" that is red, white and blue and an "Air Force" bike for someone who served in US armed forces. Triathlon apparel companies are taking notice, as clients want to match their sponsored team kit to their bike such as the well known female brand Betty Design. The possibilities are truly endless and can be fun, similar to how exotic cars are vinyl wrapped or commercial vehicles are branded.
To read the full article click here: https://www.cnet.com/
Created in February 2015, Bicycle Makeover is a Long Island, NY based company specializing in custom vinyl wrapped bikes. Created by top age group triathlete and coach, Richie Caiazza, who saw a need in the marketplace to have bikes showcase the owner's personality. Bicycle Makeover will customize every type of bike frame from time trial, fat bike, roadie and kids. Their unique product is done in house, reasonably priced and does not void factory warranty. For more information visit www.bicyclemakeover.com
