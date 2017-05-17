News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
L7 Creative receives its 2nd Gold award for Eisenhower Medical Center's careers website design
The elite Aster Awards announces L7 Creative among their 2017 Winners.
Since 2002, The Aster Awards Program has been recognizing the most talented healthcare marketing professionals for outstanding excellence. Eisenhower Medical Center's entry was in the category of "Professional Recruitment"
"The innovation that is the new Eisenhower Medical Center careers site has created the right environment for a rich candidate experience which is crucial for Eisenhower to maintain its reputation as a premier healthcare facility and to fulfill its mission to serve the changing healthcare needs of the region." says Lance Pine, L7 Creative Director of Client Strategy.
###
About the Aster Awards Program
The Aster Awards, one of the largest national competitions of its kind, is hosted by Marketing Healthcare Today Magazine and Creative Images, Inc. This elite program recognized outstanding healthcare professionals for excellence in their advertising/
The Aster Awards program allows healthcare organizations and advertising agencies to compete against similarly sized competitors from across the nation and world. Each year the Aster Awards has an annual contest allowing entries designed, printed and/or distributed the previous year to be scored, judged and recognized for excellence in healthcare marketing and advertising.
About L7 Creative
As the first advertising agency (http://www.l7creative.com?
For over a decade L7 Creative has been applying its proprietary L7 Revenue Machine™ process to reinvent, grow and connect brands with their audience. Inspired by the pulse of today, L7 Creative shapes the brands that will own tomorrow.
PR Contact: Christina Gineris
P: 760.931.0777, Ext. 29
E: PR@L7Creative.com
Website: http://www.l7creative.com/
Contact
Christina Gineris
P: 760.931.0777, Ext. 29
***@l7creative.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse