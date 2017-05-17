 
News By Tag
* Aster Awards
* Gold Winner
* Eisenhower Medical Center
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Advertising
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Carlsbad
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817


L7 Creative receives its 2nd Gold award for Eisenhower Medical Center's careers website design

The elite Aster Awards announces L7 Creative among their 2017 Winners.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Aster Awards
Gold Winner
Eisenhower Medical Center

Industry:
Advertising

Location:
Carlsbad - California - US

Subject:
Awards

CARLSBAD, Calif. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- L7 Creative was honored to receive a Gold award in the 2017 Aster Awards competition for the redesign of Eisenhower Medical Center's careers website. San Diego-based digital agency, L7 Creative, is proud to have helped create a successful recruitment strategy for their client, Eisenhower Medical Center.

Since 2002, The Aster Awards Program has been recognizing the most talented healthcare marketing professionals for outstanding excellence. Eisenhower Medical Center's entry was in the category of "Professional Recruitment" and the group "Hospital Over 500 beds". A panel of design and healthcare marketing professionals judged entries based on creativity, layout/design, typography, production, quality & overall effectiveness. With nearly 3,000 entries from across the United States as well as several foreign countries, only the top 5% receive gold awards. L7 Creative completed a full redesign of Eisenhower Medical Center's careers site. The site integrates recruitment and tracking software, allowing Eisenhower Medical Center to effectively analyze, plan and strategize their recruitment efforts.

"The innovation that is the new Eisenhower Medical Center careers site has created the right environment for a rich candidate experience which is crucial for Eisenhower to maintain its reputation as a premier healthcare facility and to fulfill its mission to serve the changing healthcare needs of the region." says Lance Pine, L7 Creative Director of Client Strategy.

###

About the Aster Awards Program

The Aster Awards, one of the largest national competitions of its kind, is hosted by Marketing Healthcare Today Magazine and Creative Images, Inc. This elite program recognized outstanding healthcare professionals for excellence in their advertising/marketing efforts for the calendar year 2016.

The Aster Awards program allows healthcare organizations and advertising agencies to compete against similarly sized competitors from across the nation and world. Each year the Aster Awards has an annual contest allowing entries designed, printed and/or distributed the previous year to be scored, judged and recognized for excellence in healthcare marketing and advertising.

About L7 Creative

As the first advertising agency (http://www.l7creative.com?utm_source=Healthcare%20Adverti...) to define and apply the principles of digital brand engagement, L7 Creative is committed to growing brands by integrating creative strategies with innovative technology.

For over a decade L7 Creative has been applying its proprietary L7 Revenue Machine™ process to reinvent, grow and connect brands with their audience. Inspired by the pulse of today, L7 Creative shapes the brands that will own tomorrow.

PR Contact: Christina Gineris

P: 760.931.0777, Ext. 29

E: PR@L7Creative.com

Website: http://www.l7creative.com/

Contact
Christina Gineris
P: 760.931.0777, Ext. 29
***@l7creative.com
End
Source:
Email:***@l7creative.com Email Verified
Tags:Aster Awards, Gold Winner, Eisenhower Medical Center
Industry:Advertising
Location:Carlsbad - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
L7 Creative PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share