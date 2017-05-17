News By Tag
BREAKING NEWS! The Lashe Finalist Stylist Choice Awards 2017 - Extensions
The Lashe® is committed to providing premium quality products and services. Our mission is to constantly offer the most innovative and safe products, along with comprehensive education.
CONGRATULATIONS LASHE on being nominated!!! LASHE was nominated in the following category:
• Favorite Eyelash Extensions—Lashe
The Lashe® Eyelash Extensions
The Lashe® eyelash extensions, made of the Lashe® Synthetic Fiber, represent the next generation in eyelash extension technology. They are manufactured of premium quality materials set in a unique blend. Whether you're using the Tray or the Jar format, The Lashe® extensions offer a dramatically improved look, weight and feel from other man-made eyelash extensions on the market, bar none.
The Lashe® Eyelash Extension Features Include:
• Specially designed to exact a natural lash from base to tip.
• Lighter in weight than other man-made extensions.
• Machine cut for accuracy with stringent quality control.
• More extensions per tray; full 40mm strip length.
• Soft, flexible and lightweight like a "faux mink" lash.
• Consistent in color; keep their luster for entire life of their wear.
• Curl will not relax due to water, steam, heat or sweat.
• Durable with rich black color like a "silk" lash.
• Perfect blend of matte and gloss without the plastic appearance.
• Tray (12 or 16 rows) or Individual (1/2 gram Jar) format.
Contact us at http://www.thelashe.com - thelashe@thelashe.com - (773) 202-9399
Visit http://www.thelashe.com for more information.
Contact
thelashe.com
(773) 202-9399
***@thelashe.com
