Beyond Security Appoints Aisle Five as Reseller

-- Beyond Security Appoints Aisle Five as ResellerCupertino, CA. May 23, 2017- Beyond Security, a leading provider for automated security testing solutions including vulnerability management announced Aisle Five MEA (AS), a systems integrator based out of United Arab Emirates as a trusted reseller.Aisle Five MEA (A5) focuses on solving complex mobility and security concerns for their clients has more than 2 decades of experience in reselling and implementing IT solutions across Middle East & Africa.Aisle Five works with Government Organizations and some of the most respected enterprises in Banking, Retail, Oil and Gas in the middle east. Their deep technical expertise, solution based approach and ability to deploy a wide suite of products make them a preferred partner in the region."We are happy to partner with Beyond Security, which has established a worldwide reputation as a leading force in the field of security vulnerability testing.," said Sudheer KN, Sales Director for Aisle Five. "AVDS and beSTORM are well established products that help secure networks, software and web applications. Through this partnership, we will make the same comprehensive set of tests used by Fortune 500 companies accessible to the organizations in the region. With the ever-evolving technology landscape, it would be vital for our clients to have access to best in class solution," he added.Beyond Security is a leading worldwide security solutions provider. It's testing tools accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software. Beyond Security's product lines include, AVDS for network vulnerability management and beSTORM for software security testing, which can help secure network and applications and comply with the security policy requirements that exceeds industry and government standards.Founded in 1999, Beyond Security's solutions are essential components in the risk management program for many organizations worldwide. With the headquarters located in Cupertino, California, Beyond Security's distributors and resellers can be found in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia.For more information, please contact – Sonia Awan at 747-254-5705 or at soniaa@beyondsecurity.com.Sonia AwanBeyond Security8185397888soniaa@beyondsecurity.com