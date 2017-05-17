News By Tag
Poseidon Expeditions M/v Sea Spirit Gets $2.5 Million Refurbishment Ahead of 2017-18 Polar Seasons
While the focus is on the wildlife and unique landscapes found in the Arctic and Antarctica, providing guests with spacious, beautifully appointed accommodations goes a long way to complement and enhance the overall experience.
This was the final phase of a full-ship refurbishment that began two years ago with restoration of the ship's public areas. In charge of this last phase of interior refurbishment is Nedgé Louis-Jacques of Tomas Tillberg Design & Associates of Weston, FL, specialists in marine architecture and design.
Each suite features completely new bath modules including new tile throughout, stone vanity top with integrated mirror, sink and fixtures, towel bars and mirrors. A glass divider panel separates each shower and sink unit.
Suites are appointed with new lounge and desk chairs, beds, mattresses and coffee tables, flat screen TVs, light fixtures, sconces and soft goods: drapes, bedspreads, carpeting and upholstery. Beds in all suites are convertible to either twin or queen configuration. The palette selected for fabrics and carpets reflects the muted mystery of the polar environments through which Sea Spirit travels. Think soft browns, beiges that resemble colors of ceramics, and blues reflecting the seas, all playing off of original wood paneling that is being retained.
Nikolay Saveliev, president of Poseidon Expeditions, said of the improvements:
Sea Spirit sailed originally as the Renaissance IV, then worldwide and in Alaska as the popular Spirit of Oceanus. She underwent technical improvements for polar cruising in 2010. Since then as Sea Spirit she has been providing polar adventure cruises in both the Arctic and Antarctic environments. Sea Spirit offers all-suite accommodations with square footages ranging from 215 to 463. There are two multi-purpose lounges for educational programming and entertainment;
Poseidon Expeditions (https://poseidonexpeditions.com/
Arctic rates in 2017 for the all-suite Sea Spirit (http://poseidonexpeditions.com/
Following the last Arctic voyage to East Greenland in mid-September of 2017, the vessel will position to South America to commence a series of expedition cruises to the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands during the 2017-18 austral summer season. The new Antarctic season also will include the popular Antarctic Circle cruise, which travels below the most southerly of the earth's five major circles of latitude, approximately 66º south.
Antarctic rates for the 2017-18 season begin at just $7,995 per person in a Triple Suite and $11,195 in a double-occupancy Main Deck Suite.
For the 2018 Arctic and 2018-19 Antarctic seasons, travel agents and consumers can take advantage of early booking savings of 10%-15% from regular rates. These savings will be available through July 2017.
The complete 2017-18 Arctic and Antarctic schedules, rates and special offers can be found at www.poseidonexpeditions.com. A new 80-page catalog detailing the company's ships and activities is also available and can be requested online or through any of the Poseidon Expeditions offices.
For inquires and reservations in North America, or to request a catalog, agents can contact the company's Providence, RI, sales and reservation office at SalesUSA@poseidonexpeditions.com or by telephone at 347-801-2610.
In Germany, Austria and Switzerland, contact Poseidon's Hamburg office – Anfrage@poseidonexpeditions.com or telephone +49-40-7566-
In the UK and elsewhere on the globe, contact Sales@poseidonexpeditions.com or telephone +44-870-068-
About Poseidon Expeditions
With offices in the US, UK, Germany, Russia and China, Poseidon Expeditions is a leading provider of polar expeditions in the cruise industry. In addition to the Sea Spirit, the company provides guests with the unique opportunity to travel to the geographic North Pole aboard the 50 Years of Victory (http://poseidonexpeditions.com/
