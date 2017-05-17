News By Tag
TalentFleX Solutions Celebrates One Year Anniversary and Firm Growth
The milestone brings time to reflect upon the achievements reached during TFX's first year of operation. The firm has quickly become a major player in the fields of Information Technology and Data Science & Analytics, with hopes to expand into Finance & Accounting and Human Resources in 2017. Its contractor base now exceeds 40 individuals and calendar year 2017 revenues trending towards $5MM.
TFX is also celebrating a new leadership team member. Matthew Sullivan joins as President of TFX, working alongside Vice President of Recruiting Operations, Rick DiMariano, to drive significant growth in the coming months.
Commenting on this milestone, Sullivan said, "TFX enjoyed an exciting year bringing consulting services and industry expertise to our growing client base and developing new industry relationships. I am excited about expanding our core services to include F&A and HR. We will continue to solve complex business problems for our clients by delivering high value professionals."
Additionally, as part of the Cross X Platform portfolio of companies, TFX has developed a strategic partnership with sister company and the industry's lead white-label recruiting and consulting firm, ORS Partners.
"ORS is excited to partner with Matthew, Rick and their team to grow TFX. We very impressed with the growth of the company," said Terry Williams, serial entrepreneur, co-founder, and CEO of ORS Partners. "Together, we have been able to better serve our clients' hiring needs in a variety of ways."
About TalentFleX Solutions
TalentFleX Solutions (TFX) is a business and technology consulting firm offering recruiting solutions in the Information Technology, Data Science & Analytics, Finance & Accounting, and Human Resources fields. Our model provides for flexibility in hiring needs from project, to contract to direct hire placement. Our consultants have extensive experience in attracting, screening, and placing the very best in technical talent for our clients. At TalentFleX Solutions, we recognize the importance of finding the right person for the right role and work diligently to ensure the best outcomes for both the client and the candidate. We listen to you and make sure we understand each situation to deliver the highest quality of customer service to our clients and candidates. To learn more about TFX, please visit http://www.talentflexsolutions.com.
